Tuesday, March 24, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 135 in Shelby County
Posted
By Toby Sells
on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 10:42 AM
-
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County currently has 135 confirmed COVID-19 cases. All out-of-county residents have been transferred to their local health department jurisdictions. Going forward, Shelby County Health Department will only track resident cases.
Please note: Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. daily; but there is a lag in reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level, and that accounts for any discrepancy.
There are now indications that person-to-person spread in the workplace and the community is taking place.
