COVID-19 Cases Rise to 135 in Shelby County

Shelby County Health Department

Shelby County currently has 135 confirmed COVID-19 cases. All out-of-county residents have been transferred to their local health department jurisdictions. Going forward, Shelby County Health Department will only track resident cases.Please note: Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. daily; but there is a lag in reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level, and that accounts for any discrepancy.There are now indications that person-to-person spread in the workplace and the community is taking place.