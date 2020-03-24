Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

MATA Tightens Social Distancing Guidelines for Riders

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge MEMPHIS AREA TRANSIT AUTHORITY
  • Memphis Area Transit Authority

The Memphis Area Transit Authority is rolling out an updated set of guidelines Tuesday evening as the city’s Stay at Home order goes into effect.


MATA will continue its normal services, but with a few changes on board and at its facilities. The changes will be in effect until April 7th, but could be extended if the city extends the Stay at Home order.



On buses:


・No more than 10 people will be allowed on fixed-route buses and trolley cars at a time


・Every other row on fixed route buses and trolley cars will be blocked to maintain social distance and encourage customers to sit apart


・No more than two passengers on MATAplus paratransit vehicles


・MATA will only transport MATAplus customers to essential destinations, such as work, medical appointments, grocery stores, and pharmacies.



MATA facilities:


・MATA’s headquarters, 1370 Levee Road, is closed to the public


・The trolley facility, 547 North Main, is closed to the public


・The Assessment Center at the Airways Transit Center is closed to the public


・The customer lobby areas and public restrooms at each transit center are closed


・The customer service counters will remain open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.


・Customers will be allowed three at a time to access the customer service counters


Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation