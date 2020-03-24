MATA Tightens Social Distancing Guidelines for Riders

The Memphis Area Transit Authority is rolling out an updated set of guidelines Tuesday evening as the city’s Stay at Home order goes into effect.

MATA will continue its normal services, but with a few changes on board and at its facilities. The changes will be in effect until April 7th, but could be extended if the city extends the Stay at Home order.

On buses:

・No more than 10 people will be allowed on fixed-route buses and trolley cars at a time

・Every other row on fixed route buses and trolley cars will be blocked to maintain social distance and encourage customers to sit apart

・No more than two passengers on MATAplus paratransit vehicles

・MATA will only transport MATAplus customers to essential destinations, such as work, medical appointments, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

MATA facilities:

・MATA’s headquarters, 1370 Levee Road, is closed to the public

・The trolley facility, 547 North Main, is closed to the public

・The Assessment Center at the Airways Transit Center is closed to the public

・The customer lobby areas and public restrooms at each transit center are closed

・The customer service counters will remain open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

・Customers will be allowed three at a time to access the customer service counters