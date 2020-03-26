Thursday, March 26, 2020
Map: New Memphis Flyer Box Locations
By Toby Sells
on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 3:42 PM
We get it.
You're used to walking into a bar or restaurant, picking up a Flyer
, and spreading it over the table as you read and catch up on all the latest around Memphis.
Great news, Flyer
fans. You still can! (Except for, you know, the going-into-a-restaurant part.)
Yes, many of the locations that carry our newspaper have been closed temporarily. (That is a total drag and we cannot wait for this mess to be over.) But there are still some places you can get that physical copy of the Flyer
you love.
Click around on our map above for all of our locations. Or you can open the Google map here
.
Please pick us up wherever you can find us and please show some love to all of our wonderful advertisers still making our dream possible.
