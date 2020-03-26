Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, March 26, 2020

MATA to Reduce Service as COVID-19 Spreads, Businesses Ordered to Close

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/MATA
  • Facebook/MATA

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is reducing its service in response to the spread of COVID-19.


As of Thursday afternoon, there were 198 confirmed cases of the disease in Shelby County.


Beginning Monday, March 30th, MATA will operate its Sunday schedule, along with a few additional routes to essential services every day until further notice. MATA said this is in response to the number of businesses that cannot currently operate due to orders by the mayors of Shelby County and Memphis.


These bus routes will be in service:

screenshot_2020-03-26_at_2.46.18_pm.png

Trolleys will operate on the following schedule:


click to enlarge screenshot_2020-03-26_at_2.49.21_pm.png

MATAplus paratransit service will be available from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day, but will only transport passengers to work, medical care, grocery stores, or other essential businesses.


MATA is offering free fare on all of its vehicles until April 30th. Earlier this week, MATA announced a list of social distancing guidelines for riders, including limiting the amount of passengers allowed on each bus. 


