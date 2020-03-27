Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 27, 2020

Crowded City Parks Cause Concern for Some Amid COVID-19 Spread

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge SHELBY FARMS PARK
  • Shelby Farms Park


With temperatures rising and the sun finally making its long-awaited debut in Memphis, many people are flooding city parks despite health officials cautioning the public to practice social distancing.


A stay-at-home order went into effect Tuesday in Memphis, closing all recreational facilities, gyms, and other businesses around town.


However, based on the executive ordered issued by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, city parks are considered essential and thus remain open to the public.


But, with few places to go around the city, the parks have quickly become hot spots of activity.


Many people took to social media to express their concern over the masses of people gathered in the parks and the apparent lack of social distancing.



The Flyer reached out to the city about whether or not it had plans to implement further social distancing guidelines at city parks, but officials have not responded.


Meanwhile, parks have issued their own set of guidelines in an attempt to keep visitors safe.

In other words:

Tags: , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation