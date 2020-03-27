Crowded City Parks Cause Concern for Some Amid COVID-19 Spread



With temperatures rising and the sun finally making its long-awaited debut in Memphis, many people are flooding city parks despite health officials cautioning the public to practice social distancing.

A stay-at-home order went into effect Tuesday in Memphis, closing all recreational facilities, gyms, and other businesses around town.

However, based on the executive ordered issued by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, city parks are considered essential and thus remain open to the public.

But, with few places to go around the city, the parks have quickly become hot spots of activity.

Many people took to social media to express their concern over the masses of people gathered in the parks and the apparent lack of social distancing.