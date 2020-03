Shelby County currently has 362 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That includes one death.Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said, “This is another sign of the seriousness of the novel coronavirus. That’s why we are ramping up testing capacity, encouraging employers to offer more alternative work solutions, and asking the public to limit nonessential activity.”To date, a total of 3,715 persons have been tested for the COVID-19 virus in Shelby County. Here is a breakdown of current cases by age range:There are now indications that person-to-person spread in the workplace and the community is taking place.