COVID-19 Cases Rise to 497 in Shelby County, 3 Deaths Recorded

Shelby County currently has 497 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported to the Shelby County Health Department this morning, bringing the total number of deaths in Shelby County attributed to COVID-19 to 3.The health department’s investigation of an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis assisted living facility continues.· The health department has tested 22 persons at the facility, including residents and staff.· Of that number, 20 results have been returned, and 2 are still pending.· Of the 20 results, 4 were positive and 16 were negative.· Prior to the health department’s involvement, 2 residents were tested by other health providers and found to be positive for COVID-19.· To date, there are a total of 6 positive cases at the facility, including 5 residents and 1 employee.Carriage Court of Memphis is taking appropriate actions to contain the virus. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.Here is a breakdown of current cases in Shelby County by age range:Shelby County Health Department has added a data page to its COVID-19 webpage: www.shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus . It includes information about the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.There are indications that person-to-person spread in the workplace and the community is taking place.