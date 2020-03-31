COVID-19 Cases Rise to 497 in Shelby County, 3 Deaths Recorded

Shelby County currently has 497 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported to the Shelby County Health Department this morning, bringing the total number of deaths in Shelby County attributed to COVID-19 to 3.
The health department’s investigation of an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis assisted living facility continues.
· The health department has tested 22 persons at the facility, including residents and staff.
· Of that number, 20 results have been returned, and 2 are still pending.
· Of the 20 results, 4 were positive and 16 were negative.
· Prior to the health department’s involvement, 2 residents were tested by other health providers and found to be positive for COVID-19.
· To date, there are a total of 6 positive cases at the facility, including 5 residents and 1 employee.
Carriage Court of Memphis is taking appropriate actions to contain the virus. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.
Here is a breakdown of current cases in Shelby County by age range:
Shelby County Health Department has added a data page to its COVID-19 webpage: www.shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus
. It includes information about the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
There are indications that person-to-person spread in the workplace and the community is taking place.