Dan Spector Dies

It was a chilling post on Dan Spector’s Facebook page at 11:59 a.m. March 29th.
On a black screen were the white letters: “Don’t know if I can send..I checked into Methodist Central and getting tested for whatever I got.”
Comments included “Dan, kick that COVID in the ass and come home!”
A comment from his sister, Rachel Peak, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona, read, “Dan Spector is still on the ventilator, very heavily sedated but now called critical but stable. He’s not getting worse. They bumped his vent setting down yesterday from 100 to 60 but today they moved it up to 80. Due to his age this will take a long time.”
Dan, who studied industrial design at Rhode Island School of Design, was the semi-retired owner of Archicast, where he specialized in architectural casting and mold making, did repair of ornate detail, sculptural repair, product development, and life casting.
