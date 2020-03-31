Light in the Dark: Good News for Bad Times

Tuesday, March 31 2020NASHVILLE – In the middle of a global pandemic, the men and women incarcerated in Tennessee prisons are remembering families whose lives were interrupted by a different emergency. In prisons across the state, inmates have come together to raise more than $1,000 for tornado relief efforts. They decided to make their donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.The Mission of the Second Harvest Food Bank is to “feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in our community.” The organization says the need for food multiplied overnight in Middle Tennessee following the tornadoes.Tennessee inmates came up the idea of joining together to donate funds from their individual trust fund accounts in order to help their fellow Tennesseans.MEMPHIS — The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center (UTHSC) College of Dentistry has successfully created highly effective biologic filtration masks using a 3-D printer used by the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.“We were having difficulty obtaining the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) N95 mask,” said Jeffrey Brooks, DMD, executive associate dean and associate dean of clinical affairs for the UTHSC College of Dentistry. “The Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery decided to get creative and to fabricate a mask that would allow us to use N95 or similar material to manufacture our own PPE, specifically masks.”The 3-D printers were previously used by the department to print bio-models for maxillofacial trauma and pathology cases to improve reconstruction and surgery outcomes. The 3-D printers are able to produce precise and specific models.