Wednesday, April 1, 2020

ArtsMemphis Funding to Help Self-Employed Artists

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 10:51 AM

ArtsMemphis is allocating $50,000 to provide funding to artists most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.

The flexible funding will be used to help in recovering from lost income due to canceled events, job layoff, or furlough. Applications are being accepted from self-employed artists of all arts disciplines as well as artists employed or contracted by nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Shelby County.

click to enlarge mart_artist_-_1.jpg
Artists may request up to $500 to compensate for work that was scheduled or contracted and canceled or lost. The fund is not available to compensate for potential future loss of business or income.

The funding includes $25,000 from the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, and another $25,000 in matching funds from the Assisi Foundation.


Here are additional details provided by ArtsMemphis:
  • Funding requests should be related to gigs, contracts, or employment that have been permanently canceled since March 1, 2020 due to COVID-19, not just postponed.
  • Artists may apply for lost income due to any documented cancelation of gigs or contracts, including weddings and private events, commissions, teaching engagements, etc.
  • The fund is limited to artists residing in Shelby County.
  • At this time artists are only able to apply one time.
  • At this time this funding is not available for commercial artists. Applicants must be self-employed or employed/contracted by a nonprofit arts and culture organization in Shelby County.
  • If you have other full-time employment that has not been disrupted, you are not eligible to apply; this funding is intended to support individuals who receive a significant percentage of their income through their art.

Applications can be made here. Application deadline is April 8th.

