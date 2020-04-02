COVID-19 Cases Rise to 640 in Shelby County, 8 Deaths Recorded

Shelby County currently has 640 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of deaths in Shelby County attributed to COVID-19 to 8.
Only two new positive cases were formally reported to the health department for today. The health department knows there are more positive cases that have not been formally reported. We do anticipate there are more cases that will be identified and diagnosed today.
Map of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County as of 04/02/2020
click to enlarge
Data Source: National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS)
The health department’s investigation of an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis assisted living facility continues.
· The health department has tested 22 persons at the facility, including residents and staff.
· Of that number, 21 results have been returned, and 1 is still pending.
· Of the 21 results, 4 were positive and 17 were negative.
· Prior to the health Ddepartment’s involvement, 2 residents were tested by other health providers and found to be positive for COVID-19.
· To date, there are a total of 6 positive cases at the facility, including 5 residents and 1 employee.
Carriage Court of Memphis is taking appropriate actions to contain the virus. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.
Here is a breakdown of current cases in Shelby County by age range:
Data Source: National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS)
click to enlarge
Shelby County Health Department has added a data page to its COVID-19 webpage: www.shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus
. It includes information about the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
There are indications that person-to-person spread in the workplace and the community is taking place.