Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 2, 2020

New York Times Report Suggests Shelby County Residents Aren’t Staying at Home

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-07-26_at_10.16.44_am.png

Travel distance in Shelby County was among the top in the country on Friday, according to a report by The New York Times.


Using anonymous cell phone data from 15 million people, The Times released a report on Thursday morning showing travel patterns in every county in the country.


On Friday, March 27th, residents of Shelby County traveled an average of 2.5 miles (see below). It’s 12th on the list of average travel distances in counties with more than 500,000 residents. Florida had the most counties listed, followed by Utah, California, and Oklahoma.

THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • The New York Times

However, the Times report showed that for the week of March 23rd, travel distance in Shelby County fell somewhere between “no travel” and “half of normal.”
click to enlarge THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • The New York Times

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation