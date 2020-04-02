New York Times Report Suggests Shelby County Residents Aren’t Staying at Home

Travel distance in Shelby County was among the top in the country on Friday, according to a report by The New York Times.





Using anonymous cell phone data from 15 million people, The Times released a report on Thursday morning showing travel patterns in every county in the country.

On Friday, March 27th, residents of Shelby County traveled an average of 2.5 miles (see below). It’s 12th on the list of average travel distances in counties with more than 500,000 residents. Florida had the most counties listed, followed by Utah, California, and Oklahoma.

The New York Times

However, the Times report showed that for the week of March 23rd, travel distance in Shelby County fell somewhere between “no travel” and “half of normal.”



