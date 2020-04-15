Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

UPDATE: Map Shows New Memphis Flyer Box Locations

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 8:47 AM

UPDATE: We've been working hard this week to bring you a real-life, physical copy of the Memphis Flyer. Expect it on stands Wednesday (today!).

A lot has changed. You'll notice it will be a smaller paper. The reason why is the same reason everything has been reduced across the globe. And you know what that is.

One thing that has changed for us is the location of our Flyer boxes. You simply cannot get into the many, wonderful bars, restaurants, and stores that have gratefully carried us for years.

Until we can get back in there, you can find a copy of the Flyer here.


Here's our original post about our new Flyer box locations:

We get it.

You're used to walking into a bar or restaurant, picking up a Flyer, and spreading it over the table as you read and catch up on all the latest around Memphis.

Great news, Flyer fans. You still can! (Except for, you know, the going-into-a-restaurant part.)

Yes, many of the locations that carry our newspaper have been closed temporarily. (That is a total drag and we cannot wait for this mess to be over.) But there are still some places you can get that physical copy of the Flyer you love.

Click around on our map above for all of our locations. Or you can open the Google map here.

Please pick us up wherever you can find us and please show some love to all of our wonderful advertisers still making our dream possible.

