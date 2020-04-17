How to Support Local: Retail

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

With the newly added stresses caused by COVID-19, some of us need a little shopping therapy. Luckily, while we can no longer step inside most shops, local retailers still have us in mind with online and phone ordering for shipping, same-day delivery, and curbside pickup. We’ve amassed an online and curbside shopping guide, featuring products and offerings from our advertisers.

Dixie Pickers

Dixie Pickers, a one-stop shop for quality clothing and specialty items as well as vintage vinyl, comics, or sports memorabilia, is offering online shopping with shipping or curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to clothing for men and women, outdoor and hunting gear, and vintage memorabilia, Dixie Pickers is currently showcasing their Memphis Strong T-shirts to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank. Each T-shirt purchase will provide 24 meals to families in need, and shoppers of all ages have dozens of designs and colors to choose from.

Lansky Bros.

Lansky Bros., Clothier to the King, is offering online shopping and shipping. They have recently partnered with Happy Socks for this one-of-a-kind sock collection Fit for a King, featuring a three-piece set of socks in a commemorative box with Elvis-inspired designs for men and women. Lanky Bros. will donate a portion of proceeds from these sock sets to The Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional One Health.

Ivory Closet Boutique

Ivory Closet Boutique offers unique head-turning styles for women, all available online for shipping. New arrivals include pastel spring apparel and swimwear for the upcoming summer season. Right now, Ivory Closet is offering free shipping on orders over $75.

Crazy Beautiful

Crazy Beautiful is offering online shipping and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. New arrivals include pastel bralettes, floral springtime dresses, as well as items from their new Candy Coated Spring Collection (we love this Candyland Cardigan). Free shipping on orders over $75. Use code "STAY HOME" for 20 percent off your entire purchase.

Baer’s Den

Baer’s Den, a fashion boutique for men and women, offers one-of-a-kind clothing, comfortable tees, designer jeans, shoes, and more. New arrivals for women include dresses, shirts, and rompers in fun and colorful palm, floral, tie-dye, and pinstripe prints. Men’s new arrivals include button-down shirts, polos, and Memphis Grizzlies apparel. Curbside available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, and free shipping is applied to all online orders. 10 percent off your first order.

Sachi

Keep your tweens and teens dressing stylishly by shopping with Sachi Memphis. They stock well-known brands like Free People, Vera Bradley, and French Connection. Their March collection features springtime tops from English Factory, Harper Wren, and more, as well as shoes by Steve Madden and Dolce Vita. Right now, clothing and shoes are 25 percent off, and they’re offering curbside pickup (Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), free delivery, and shipping. Call 901-685-8464 or visit them on Facebook.

Cotton Tails

Children’s boutique Cotton Tails stocks unique clothing and shoes for children. Their newest arrivals featured on their Facebook include dress clothes for infants and pajamas for toddlers and children — perfect for extended time at home! Free Goodnight Memphis book with pajama purchase while supplies last. 25 percent off all spring clothing and shoes.

Fleet Feet

Many people are taking advantage of indoor and outdoor exercise routines due to COVID-19 closures. Fleet Feet offers all kinds of activewear for men and women, including shoes, apparel, and accessories. They’re offering curbside pickup at select locations as well as shipping.

Novel

Reading has always been a great mode of entertainment, especially in times like these. And Novel has made it easier for you to catch up on bestsellers like The Glass Hotel and new releases like How Much of These Hills is Gold with same day delivery and curbside pickup. Shop online or call them at (901) 922-5526. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

King Furs & Fine Jewelry

For birthday, Mother’s Day, and anniversary gifts, King Furs & Jewelry has you covered with their collections of designer jewelry and fur hats, coats, and accessories. Private video shopping and fur storage curbside drop off are available. Visit their website for more information.

Indigo

Women’s boutique shop Indigo carries designer women’s apparel for all ages. Shop new arrivals from Free People, ASTR, Bella Dahl, and more. Shipping is available.

Buster’s Liquors & Wines

Let Buster’s Liquors & Wines help you stock your bar. They’re accepting online orders for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Must order by 5 p.m. for same-day pickup. Local deliveries to ZIP codes 38111, 38117, and 38104 also available; orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

Whatever Shop

Whatever Shops carry tobacco products, smoking accessories, room decor, clothing, accessories, and more. Curbside pickup only. Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Wizards

Shop for novelty items, gifts, CBD, apparel, smoking accessories, and more with Wizards. Visit their website or give them a call at (901) 726-6800.

Germantown Day Spa & Salon

Take the spa home with you with Germantown Day Spa & Salon’s collection of hair masks, face masks, retinol, body scrub, and Latisse, and more. Curbside pickup and free home delivery are available Monday through Friday. Place orders by phone (901-737-2840), text (901-833-0454), or email (admin@germantowndayspa.com).

Your CBD Store of Collierville

Calm your COVID-19 anxieties with CBD products from Your CBD Store of Collierville. Visit their website to browse hemp oils, edibles, water solubles, pet products, and more. Free shipping available by phone (901-316-8775) or online.

Ed Harris Jewelry

Ed Harris Jewelry offers elegant and unique designer watches, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and more. They’re currently closed to the public but are working on setting up online shopping within the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned by following them on Facebook or by visiting their website.

Lucky Leaf Hemp Farms

Treat issues with acne, depression, anxiety, pain, and more, with CBD products from Lucky Leaf Hemp Farms. Their most popular products, 500mg Topical CBD Salve Wellness & Pain Relief and Full Spectrum Tincture, can be shipped straight to your door.

The Spirits Shoppe

Get your favorite spirits and wine from The Spirits Shoppe. Call them at 901-767-7030 to order for curbside pickup or limited delivery. Hungry? Food trucks will be serving food from the parking lot each day of the week. For more information, click here.

Goner Records

You can’t quarantine without some awesome tunes. Goner Records offers shipping on LPs, vinyls, and CDs. Check out Bloodshot Bill’s “Get Loose or Get Lost” recorded under Goner Records’ label.