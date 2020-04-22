Our Weekly Roundup of Digital Events, April 22-28

Enjoy these online offerings from theaters, museums, and more in and around Memphis. For our full virtual calendar, check out our calendar of events.

Theater

Hattiloo Theatre

Playwright's Corner, Register now for Zoom workshop of unproduced stage plays under development and group discussions starting May 2nd. Visit website for registration and more information. Saturdays. Through June 6.

If Scrooge Was a Brother, it's Christmas Eve and Eb Scroo is seeking to snuff out the season’s cheer by demanding that all debts owed him to be satisfied before nightfall. View the full production online. Through April 30.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Decameron Project, a live streaming effort from the Tabor Stage in which artists will bring you live readings, inspirational poetry, famous speeches by Shakespeare, fun stories, and more. Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio who escaped the plague in the 14th century and wrote 100 stories while in seclusion. Free. Ongoing, Mon.-Fri., 10:15 a.m.

Theatre Memphis

Online on Stage, a Theatre Memphis Facebook group that serves as a clearinghouse for performers wanting to share their talents. Featuring storytime, readings, or performance art. Ongoing.

Art Happenings

Call for Artists: Memphis Flyer Coloring Book Fundraiser

Submit work that looks and feels like Memphis to be included in coloring book with a part of the proceeds to benefit artists. Visit website for more more information and submission details. Through April 30.

3rd Space Online

Visit Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn for exciting activities and relief efforts from the local creative community. Ongoing.

Call to Artists for "Nasty Women Memphis: War Paint"

Seeking artists for the third exhibit in Memphis. The show will be in Fall 2020 at Crosstown Arts at the Concourse benefiting Planned Parenthood. Visit website for more information and submission. Through July 31.

Creatively Quarantined: Chunky Chains Necklace Online Workshop

Learn to work with metal and create real, soldered silver jewelry. Learn basic metal handling, hand tools, and soldering techniques (using a small, safe butane torch). Students will complete a necklace chain. No experience necessary. Register online. $85 class fee, $50 materials. Sat., April 25, 10 a.m.

David Lusk Gallery Daily Special

A new piece of art from a gallery artist pops each day at 12:01 a.m. Check daily for new art offerings. Ongoing.

Metal Museum Online

Peruse the art and craft of fine metalwork digitally. Featuring past gallery talks from previous exhibitions, interviews with artists, and demonstrations including "Beauty in the Boundary," the Museum's exhibition of gates and railings. Free. Ongoing.

Tops Gallery: Madison Avenue Park

Jim Buchman, exhibition of untitled sculpture from 1971. This is one of twenty hanging rubber and steel sculptures Buchman made in 1971 and one of two that are extant. Through May 31.





Dance

University of Memphis Theatre & Dance: Free Livestreamed Classes

Visit the Facebook page for live streaming with student instructors. Free. Ongoing.

Ballet Memphis Online Pilates and Ballet Classes

Classes offered include Espresso Flow, Stretch & Burn, Fascial Fun, Intermediate/Advanced Ballet, Intermediate Mat Flow, and Get Moving. Visit website for more information. $10. Ongoing, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Social Dis-Dancing

Local dance instructor Louisa Koeppel aims to keep people up and moving with her Facebook group where members are encouraged to share videos of made-up dance phrases, routines they’ve known (like the macarena), or imitations of dance moves seen in viral videos. Free. Ongoing.

Special Events

Memphis Flyer Adopt_A-Small Business

Help your favorite small local business advertise in Memphis Flyer at deeply discounted rates so they can let customers know they’re still open, even if in a different way, and still keeping people employed. Visit website for details. Through June 30.



"What You Doin, Nothin?"

Comedy and parody series created by the artists of Unapologetic, a Memphis based record label and creative company. Visit youtube for the first two episodes and details for more. Ongoing



Spillit Live Stream Slam: Breaking (Out/In/Up)

Join for your stories or fill out a google form to enter and tell your story via Skype. Thurs., April 23, 7-9 p.m.





Butterflies of Tennessee: Live with Rita Venable

Join the author live via Zoom to introduce the 124 butterfly species found in Tennessee. Wed., April 29, 6:30 p.m.

"Entrepreneurial Insights"

Weekly podcast featuring accomplished business owners and entrepreneurs from Memphis sharing insights and stories of their journey to success. Every other Wednesday.

Breakout Games’ Dispatch

Enjoy treasure hunts, secret agent assignments, murder mysteries, and more. Breakout Games has four different box sets that can be ordered online to bring the escape room to your living room. $45-$130. Ongoing.





The No Go Feast, formerly Elizabethan Feast

TSC cordially invites you not to show up in person on April 25. Instead, with your donation or sponsorship, you will be invited to a future, smaller event. Through April 25.





Memphis Bridal Show Online Launch Party

Stop-gap for brides and grooms still planning a wedding while practicing safe distancing. Free. Through May 31.





Memphis Flyer Home Delivery

Have Memphis Flyer delivered to your home bi-weekly. Call or email to subscribe. $5 per month. Ongoing.





OutMemphis Online

Visit website for peer-led groups on Zoom, wellness checks, walk-up food and hygiene kits, and more. Through April 30.





Pink Palace Online

Visit website for fun, at home Museum offerings including The Sun, Our Living Star planetarium show, America's Musical Journey movie, Curator's Choice highlighting Museum pieces, activities, and more. Free. Ongoing.





Virtual Trivia Night

Join Kevin Cerrito for a special Facebook Live edition of Cerrito Trivia. Win prizes from Memphis Made Brewing Co. Thurs., April 30, 7 p.m.





Pumping Station Live

John, Joey, and Gage will host music, trivia, and answers to any question you want to ask. To-go cocktails and food 6 p.m.-midnight. Thurs., April 23, 8 p.m.

Sports/Fitness

Bigfoot: The Social Distancing Champion's Running Challenge

Register to run/walk the virtual 5K, 10K, 1/2 marathon or marathon benefiting U.S. Food Banks including the Mid-South Food Bank. Get Bigfoot swag delivered to your door. $40-$60. Through May 10.





The Global Collective Trauma, The Body, and You

Zoom sessions for your holistic health. May 5-27.





Get Moving for Meritan (Virtual Movement)

Walk, run, and/or cycle a 1K, 5K, 10K, or half marathon anytime or anywhere. Participate in an online dance class or in-home exercise workout to stay safe and healthy. For every $5 donation, receive a unique printable bib to wear or hold while taking a picture or making a video to post on social media and spread this positive movement. Through May 17, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.





Kroc Center Online Fitness Classes

Classes offered free and online. From mediation and yoga to Bootcamp and kickboxing, find the right class for you. Free. Ongoing.





YMCA Virtual Training & Group Fitness

Workouts for anyone to try at home including yoga, barre, bootcamp, exercises for active older adults, and Les Mills training. Visit website to join. Free. Ongoing.

Food & Drink Events

Old Dominick #RaiseSpirits

$5 from every #OldDominick bottle sold will be donated to the Welcome to Memphis COVID-19 Fund to support hourly workers in our hospitality industry who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Visit Facebook page for a list of vendors. Through May 31.

Steak n' Burger

Bringing the Boys and Girls Club kids and those who give their time, effort, and financial resources together for a virtual event featuring videos, images, and stories along with Ryan Silverfield, Head Football Coach for U of M. $200. Thurs., April 30, 6-8:30 p.m.





Memphis Farmers Market Virtual Vendors

Visit the market online for links to order directly from the vendors. Ongoing.





City Tasting Tours: Virtual Food Tour Experience

Enjoy dinner for two from three South Main restaurants, watch stories of local restaurateurs, and learn about Memphis with a guide from the comfort of your own home. Visit website to preorder food delivery to your home. Friday and Saturday, April 24-May 30.