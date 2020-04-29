Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Drake Hall is Off the Air

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM

5943fb94939e1.image.jpg
Astute listeners to WXMX 98.1 The Max noticed this week that their favorite morning radio personality, Drake Hall, was not on the air.

Hall, who's won the Flyer's Best of Memphis  awards in several radio categories for, well, forever, issued the following statement in response to a query from the Flyer:

As many of you have noticed, I’m not on the radio at the moment.

I’m very excited about our future plans and we’ll be letting you know what’s next, very soon. You can follow us on the Drake Hall Memphis Facebook page and at drakehallmemphis.com.

I owe a debt of gratitude to all the good people I’ve worked with for the past 16 years, especially Wes Yahola and Syd Nabors and my late, great partner of 23 years, Zeke Logan.

My main goal for now is not getting up at 3 a.m. Wishing you good health and peace until we meet again.
Drake Hall

As yet, there has been no statement from Cumulus Media, the corporate owner of WXMX, regarding Hall's departure. We'll update the story as it develops.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation