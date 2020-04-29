Drake Hall is Off the Air

Astute listeners to WXMX 98.1 The Max noticed this week that their favorite morning radio personality, Drake Hall, was not on the air.Hall, who's won thes Best of Memphis awards in several radio categories for, well, forever, issued the following statement in response to a query from theAs yet, there has been no statement from Cumulus Media, the corporate owner of WXMX, regarding Hall's departure. We'll update the story as it develops.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



