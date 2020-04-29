Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Drake Hall is Off the Air
Posted
By Bruce VanWyngarden
on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM
Astute listeners to WXMX 98.1 The Max noticed this week that their favorite morning radio personality, Drake Hall, was not on the air.
Hall, who's won the Flyer'
s Best of Memphis awards in several radio categories for, well, forever, issued the following statement in response to a query from the Flyer
:
As many of you have noticed, I’m not on the radio at the moment.
I’m very excited about our future plans and we’ll be letting you know what’s next, very soon. You can follow us on the Drake Hall Memphis Facebook page and at drakehallmemphis.com.
I owe a debt of gratitude to all the good people I’ve worked with for the past 16 years, especially Wes Yahola and Syd Nabors and my late, great partner of 23 years, Zeke Logan.
My main goal for now is not getting up at 3 a.m. Wishing you good health and peace until we meet again.
Drake Hall
As yet, there has been no statement from Cumulus Media, the corporate owner of WXMX, regarding Hall's departure. We'll update the story as it develops.
Tags: Drake Hall, WXMX, Syd Nabors, Wes Yahola, Zeke Logan, 98.1 The Max, Cumulus Media, Image