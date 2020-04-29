Our Weekly Roundup of Digital Events, April 29-May 5

Enjoy these online offerings from theaters, museums, and more in and around Memphis. For our full virtual calendar, check out our calendar of events.

Theater

Hattiloo Theatre

Iola's Southern Fields, enjoy a past performance online. Drawn from the writings of Ida B. Wells. Free. Ongoing.

New Moon Theatre Company

GlenGarry Glen Ross, virtual play reading via Zoom. While enjoying this scalding comedy, if you have not been assigned a role, mute your microphone and camera once the reading starts. Visit Facebook page for Zoom meeting information. Free. Wed., May 6, 7-10 p.m.

Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square at Home, a series of digital content through POTS website and social media platforms. View past performances, engage in quizzes, enjoy digital playwriting, and more. Free. Ongoing.

Art Happenings

"Colors of the Heart"

Show what you love about Germantown and brighten the streets with colorful hearts. Visit ArtsLaunch Germantown for more information, template, and to vote. Free. Through May 9.





Arrow Creative Online Store

Shop locally made jewelry, candles, greeting cards, soaps, and more. All sales benefit local creatives. Ongoing.

Wednesday Opera Time

Join Opera Memphis every Wednesday on Facebook for an assortment of live events including "Opera for Animals," Bingo Opera, and more. Free. Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

David Lusk Gallery Daily Special

A new piece of art from a gallery artist pops each day at 12:01 a.m. Check daily for new art offerings. Ongoing.

Tops Gallery: Madison Avenue Park

Jim Buchman, exhibition of untitled sculpture from 1971. This is one of twenty hanging rubber and steel sculptures Buchman made in 1971 and one of two that are extant. Through May 31.





Comedy



"What You Doin, Nothin?"

Comedy and parody series created by the artists of Unapologetic, a Memphis based record label and creative company. Visit YouTube for the first two episodes and details for more. Ongoing

Dance

DJ Series Virtual Dance Party

Featuring DJ Spanish Fly, DJ Alpha Whiskey, DJ Memphis Jones, and DJ Bizzle Blueband. Live-streamed with rebroadcast. Fri., May 1, 8:30 p.m., Sun., May 3, noon, and Wed., May 6, noon.

University of Memphis Theatre & Dance: Free Livestreamed Classes

Visit the Facebook page for live streaming with student instructors. Free. Ongoing.

Ballet Memphis Online Pilates and Ballet Classes

Classes offered include Espresso Flow, Stretch & Burn, Fascial Fun, Intermediate/Advanced Ballet, Intermediate Mat Flow, and Get Moving. Visit website for more information. $10. Ongoing, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Special Events

Virtual Cooper-Young Garden Walk Tour

Visit a different Cooper-Young garden daily, online. Featuring edibles, chickens, herbs, water features, art, native plants, whimsy, she-sheds, composting, and imaginative plantings. May 1-31.

May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Trivia

Celebrate this special date by playing trivia with Kevin Cerrito on Facebook Live. Win prizes from Malco, dress as your favorite character to enter costume contest, and more. Visit website for more information. Monday, May 4, 7 p.m.

DIG Memphis Mysteries

While at home, do some investigative work to solve a mystery from a collection of images in the Memphis Library’s digital archives (DIG). New photo posted weekly. Ongoing.

Live at the Garden Online Auction

While the Live at the Garden 20th anniversary season is cancelled, special items will be auctioned throughout the season including a Ron Olson original painting. Visit website to participate. Ongoing.





H.E.A.P. Program

Kemmons Wilson School is helping hospitality employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing free care packages of groceries and household supplies that could last a family for a week. Fill out the survey in link to register. Free. Ongoing.





Letters of Love for Senior Citizens

Send positive messages to seniors in quarantine. Mail letters to 4674 Merchants Park Circle, # 432, Collierville, TN, 38017, or drop them into the property’s onsite mailbox located near Barnes & Noble, 4610 Merchants Park Circle, # 521, Collierville, TN 38017. Ongoing.





Memphis Flyer Adopt-A-Small Business

Help your favorite small local business advertise in Memphis Flyer at deeply discounted rates so they can let customers know they’re still open, even if in a different way, and still keeping people employed. Visit website for details. Through June 30.





Memphis Flyer Home Delivery

Have Memphis Flyer delivered to your home bi-weekly. Call or email to subscribe. $5 per month. Ongoing.





Sports/Fitness

Your Inner Yogi: Friday Night Live on IG

Livestream an Instagram yogi class. Fridays, 6:30 p.m. Through Sept. 4.





The Global Collective Trauma, The Body, and You

Zoom sessions for your holistic health. May 5-27.





Kroc Center Online Fitness Classes

Classes offered free and online. From mediation and yoga to Bootcamp and kickboxing, find the right class for you. Free. Ongoing.





YMCA Virtual Training & Group Fitness

Workouts for anyone to try at home including yoga, barre, bootcamp, exercises for active older adults, and Les Mills training. Visit website to join. Free. Ongoing.

Food & Drink Events

In the Kitchen with Memphis magazine: Felicia Suzanne

Come into the kitchens of local chefs who walk us through some recipes we can prepare at home. This week it's Felicia Suzanne, chef at Felicia Suzanne's via Zoom. Register online. Thurs., April 30, 2 p.m.





Phillip Ashley Chocolates Virtual Chocolate and Wine Live Tastings

Join chocolatier Phillip Ashley for live Zoom chocolate and wine tasting. Featured flavors are Taste of Derby, New Orleans, California, New York, and more. $50-$80. Fridays, 7 p.m. Through May 29.





City Tasting Tours: Virtual Food Tour Experience

Enjoy dinner for two from three South Main restaurants, watch stories of local restaurateurs, and learn about Memphis with a guide from the comfort of your own home. Visit website to preorder food delivery to your home. Friday and Saturday, April 24-May 30.



Film



