Greater Memphis Chamber Compiles List of 100 Area Job Openings

The number of unemployment claims filed across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic increased to 30.3 million this week.

Preliminary numbers show the country’s unemployment rate for March was 4.4 percent, a .9 percent increase from the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Memphis, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March, slightly down from February’s rate of 4.4 percent.



To help connect Memphians with employment opportunities, the Greater Memphis Chamber has released a list of immediate job openings in the Memphis area. From full-time, to part-time, to temporary positions, the list includes positions from 90 different businesses and organizations around the city.

See the full list below.