Greater Memphis Chamber Compiles List of 100 Area Job Openings

The number of unemployment claims filed across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic increased to 30.3 million this week.
Preliminary numbers show the country’s unemployment rate for March was 4.4 percent, a .9 percent increase from the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Memphis, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March, slightly down from February’s rate of 4.4 percent.
To help connect Memphians with employment opportunities, the Greater Memphis Chamber has released a list of immediate job openings in the Memphis area. From full-time, to part-time, to temporary positions, the list includes positions from 90 different businesses and organizations around the city.
See the full list below.
Smith+Nephew
B. Entertainment
- Positions: Call Center Reps
- Full- and part-time with flexibility
- Pay varies
- Apply: Call Paul Baca at 901-654-3568 and leave a message about the Call Center positions to set up an interview
MAUSER Packaging Solutions
AutoZone
- Positions: Distribution Center Order Puller
- Full-time
- Pay: Starting salary $12.60
- Work schedules: Sunday-Wednesday- noon-10:30 p.m. or Wednesday-Saturday - 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or noon-10:30 p.m.
- Apply: Marcus Thompson: marcus.thompson@ajcmemphis.com
McKesson
Contact Mareon.Williams@McKesson.com
Ceva Logistics
Bulldog Transmission
- Positions: Shop Manager, Mechanic
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: dawndelapp@icloud.com or please apply in person between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hyosung HICO Memphis TN
Hearthside Food Solutions
- Positions: Shift Manager, Cycle Counter, Spotter - 1st & 2nd Shift, Production Supervisor - 2nd Shift, Warehouse Manager, Machine Operator II -3rd Shift, Material Handler -1st Shift
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home
FedEx Supply Chain
- Positions: Operations Supervisor- 2nd shift
- Full-time
- Pay varies
Apply: https://careers.fedex.com/supplychain/jobs/28665?lang=en-us&Codes=IndSp
JACOB Tubing
- Position: Receiving Supervisor
- Pay: $14.00 HR - $15.60 HR
- Position: Welder
- Pay: $12.00 HR - $15.60 HR
- Apply: https://www.jobs4tn.gov/ or call 901.365.3205
Saint Francis Hospital
American Home Shield
WM Barr
- Positions: Forklift Operator (Production), Machine Operator I, Machine Operator II, Production Team Member
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: Cassius.Morton@ajcmemphis.com
Two Men and A Truck Memphis
Shelby County Schools – Central Office
Amazon
Promise Development Corporation
- Position(s): Property Manager, Assistant Property Manager, Maintenance Technician,
Landscape Worker
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: Mary Ward mward@pdevcorp.com (property managers and maintenance tech)
Todd Bridgeforth tbridgeforth@pdevcorp.com (landscape worker)
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Position(s): Operations Supervisor - Sanitas (Memphis)
Nortek Security and Control
Phelps Security Inc.
Atlantic Track
- Positions: Assembler, Mechanical Maintenance Technician, Quality Technician (Day Shift)
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: Aarons@atlantictrack.com
- Submit resume with references
Amazon
Mahaffey Tent
- Positions: National Field Installer/Technician, Installation/Maintenance/Repair
FedEx Supply Chain
- Positions: Financial Analyst II, Job # 29407
Operations Supervisor- 2nd shift, Job #28655
DarSalud Care/LifeDOC
Teleflex
Hill Services
Corelle Brand
-
- Positions: Forklift Operator 1st Shift (7:00 AM -3:30 PM)
Forklift Operator 2nd Shift (3:00 PM – 11:30 PM)
Church Alive Non-Profit Health Outreach and Family Support Agency
Rose Senior Living Heritage at Irene Woods
Aerotek
- Material Handler
- Full-time
- Salary: $14.30
- 3rd shift available 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.
- Apply: tpross@aerotek.com or call Shawna Pross 901.462.2316
Regional One Health
- Positions: RN - Trauma Acute (ICU Stepdown), IT - Integration Architect, Environmental Services,Food Services Asst I and II, Advanced EMT for ER & BURN, Medical technologist- Blood Bank
- Full-time and part-time
- Various shifts
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.regionalhealth.org/careers
Gateway Group Personal (Millington Area)
Randstad
InDev
- Positions: Direct Support Professional
- Full-time
- Pay: $9.35 per hour
- Apply: www.indevcare.com or call (901) 468-4335
Forget Me Not Care Home
Trane
- Position: Maintenance Technician
- Permanent - Full-time
- Pay: Based on Experience
- 2nd Shift
- Apply: www.jobs4th.gov
- Position: Maintenance Technician II
- Permanent – Full-time
- Shift: Flexible
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
FedEx Express (400 Positions)
- Package Handlers
- Permanent - Part-Time
- 13.26 per hour
- Various shifts
- Apply: mlaytchan@fedex.com
Resource Management Group
PAE
- Electronic Engineers, Security Analysis, HVAC & Electrical, Administrative Clerks, Lab Technician, Aircraft Maintenance, Logistics, Construction Surveillance Technicians
Extended Stay America
(2) General Manager Positions
- ESA Memphis Airport
- ESA Memphis Cordova
(20) Housekeepers
- ESA Memphis Apple Tree
- ESA Memphis Cordova
- ESA Memphis Mt. Moriah
- ESA Memphis Quail Hollow
- ESA Memphis Popular
- ESA Memphis Wolfchase Galleria
(15) Front Desk Associates
- ESA Memphis Apple Tree
- ESA Memphis Cordova
- ESA Memphis Mt. Moriah
- ESA Memphis Quail Hollow
- ESA Memphis Popular
- ESA Memphis Wolfchase Galleria
(4) Overnight Associates
- ESA Memphis Cordova
- ESA Memphis Mt. Moriah
- ESA Memphis Wolfchase Galleria
- Part-time and Full-time
- Pay Varies
DHL Supply Chain (5155 Lamar Avenue Memphis, TN 38118)
Resource Management Group
FedEx Ground
MINACT, INC., Dr. Benjamin L. Hooks Job Corps Center
- Positions: Supervisor of Recreation, Recreation Specialists, Residential Advisor, Computer Service Technician Instructor
Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee
Conduent
- Crumpy’s (Opening a new store and need staff immediately)
Peopleready
- Electricians, HVAC Sheetmetal Mechanics, Glaziers, Plumbers, Carpenters
- Full-time
- Various shifts
- Pay varies
- Apply: mary.hines@ajcmemphis.com
Lowes
- Sales Specialist Appliances, Sales Specialist Cabinets
- Full-time and Part-time
- Various shifts
- Pay varies
- Memphis Area and Olive Branch
- Apply: https://jobs.lowes.com/
McKesson Corporation
Teleflex
- Material Handlers, Transportation Manager, Distribution Operations Analyst
- Full-time
- Various shifts
- Pay varies
- Apply: https://careers.teleflex.com/
Youth Villages
LSI Staffing
Memphis Recovery Center
- Immediate Openings
- Distribution/Packaging
Meritan (30 Positions)
- LPNs (5), RNs (3-5), Homemakers (10), Billing Clerk (1), Bookkeeper (1), Foster Care Assistant Manager (1 - Memphis), Personal Care Assistants (10 – 15 DeSoto County, MS), CNAs (5), Homemakers (10), Homemakers Case Manager (1)
- Pay varies
- Various shifts
- Apply: https://meritan.org/careers
- $1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS for LPNs, RNs, and Homemakers
FedEx Express
Facilities Performance Group (various positions available)
-
- Custodians (Temporary Crisis Pay $14.00 HR)
- Industrial Cleaners (Temporary Crisis Pay $13.50 HR)
- Gate Sweepers, (Temporary Crisis Pay $14.00).
- Full-time and part-time
- Apply: fpgjobs@fpg-llc.com
CTD Staffing
-
- Software Engineer (3 openings) – Salary $101,300-112,600/yr.
- Medical Coder : Billing (1) - $15 HR
- Full-time
- Apply: courtney@ctdstaffing.com
-
MCR Safety
Bryce Corporation
Sherwin Williams
DHL Supply Chain ( 5155 Lamar Avenue Memphis, TN 38118)
-
- Position: Material Handlers (300 Job Openings)
- Job Type: Full-time
- Pay Rate: $14.50 per hour
- Apply: www.workfordhl.com
PSF Web
Kroger
-
- Warehouse Operative
- 200 job openings
- $10.00 + per hour
- Various shifts
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Amazon
FedEx Ground
- Warehouse Team and Shoppers
- 200+ job opening
- $17.00 per hour
- Various shifts
- Memphis and Byhalia
- Apply: www.amazondelivers.jobs
AeroTek
-
- Wheel Vehicle/Diesel Mechanic
- Full-time
- $20-$30 per hour
- 2-3 years experience
- Military a plus
- Apply: Andrew Pannel apannel@aerotek.com
Lehman Roberts
-
- Traffic Control, Crew Laborers, Skill Laborers, Equipment Operators (CDL required)
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Y&W Technologies
Pandrol
Autozone
-
- Positions: Manufacturing Laborer, Material Handlers (folk lift exp.), Maintenance Mechanic, Quality Control Inspector, Plastics Operator, Shift Inspectors
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Agape
-
- Positions: Auto Parts Deliver Driver, Shift Supervisor, Senior Retail Sales Associates
- Full-time and part-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Corelle Brand
-
- Positions: Team Work Connectors
- Whitehaven, Frayser and Hickory Hill Locations
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
- Positions: Fork Lift Operator
- Full-time
- $14.32 per hour
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Ledbetter
- Positions: General Laborer, Forklift Operator
- Full-time
- $12.00-$13.00 per hour
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Hill Services
Millennium Search
- Positions: Lift Operator, Material Handler, General Warehouse Associates
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Hamilton-Ryder
- Positions: Production Operator I, Forklift Operator, Picker/Packer, Material Handler
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
ADB Companies
- Positions: Laborer I, Laborer Handler II, Drill Foreman, Drill Locator, Mini Excavator Operator, OSP Inspector, OSP Project Manager
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.adbccompanies.com/join-our-team
Big River Engineering & Manufacturing
- Positions: CNC Machining Center (Mill) Operator, CNC Machining Center (Wire EDM) Operator
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
EVERSANA Life Science Services
- Positions: Inventory Control Associate, Global Transportation Analyst, Material Handler
- Full-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Walmart
-
- Positions: Store Associates, Stocker, Freight Handlers, Cart Attendent
- Full-time and part-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: careers.walmart.com/
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
-
- Positions: Bedside Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Radiology Techs, Financial Counselors
- Full-time and part-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: www.methodisthealth.org/careers/
Lowe's
-
- Seasonal Cashiers, Sales Associates, Overnight Stockers
- Part-time
- Pay varies
- Apply: jobs.lowes.com/
Insomnia Cookies
National Guard
-
- 17-34 years of age
- $20,000 bonuses, 100% college tuition free, healthcare, much more
- Apply: Call 901-481-5037
G4S
-
- Positions: Armed Customer Protection Officer, Unarmed Upscale Security Officer, Shuttle Driver, Bank Protection Officer, Healthcare Upscale Security Officer
- Full-time
- Apply: https://careers.g4s.com/en
Dislocated Hospitality Workers Needed Immediately