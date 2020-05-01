Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, May 1, 2020

Greater Memphis Chamber Compiles List of 100 Area Job Openings

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 1:27 PM

The number of unemployment claims filed across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic increased to 30.3 million this week.


Preliminary numbers show the country’s unemployment rate for March was 4.4 percent, a .9 percent increase from the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Memphis, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March, slightly down from February’s rate of 4.4 percent.


To help connect Memphians with employment opportunities, the Greater Memphis Chamber has released a list of immediate job openings in the Memphis area. From full-time, to part-time, to temporary positions, the list includes positions from 90 different businesses and organizations around the city.


See the full list below.


Millennium Search


Smith+Nephew

B. Entertainment

  • Positions: Call Center Reps
  • Full- and part-time with flexibility
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: Call Paul Baca at 901-654-3568 and leave a message about the Call Center positions to set up an interview

 

MAUSER Packaging Solutions

 

AutoZone

  • Positions: Distribution Center Order Puller
  • Full-time
  • Pay: Starting salary $12.60
  • Work schedules: Sunday-Wednesday- noon-10:30 p.m. or Wednesday-Saturday - 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or noon-10:30 p.m.
  • Apply: Marcus Thompson: marcus.thompson@ajcmemphis.com

 

McKesson

Contact Mareon.Williams@McKesson.com

 

Ceva Logistics

 

Bulldog Transmission

  • Positions: Shop Manager, Mechanic
  • Full-time
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: dawndelapp@icloud.com or please apply in person between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Hyosung HICO Memphis TN

Hearthside Food Solutions

  • Positions: Shift Manager, Cycle Counter, Spotter - 1st & 2nd Shift, Production Supervisor - 2nd Shift, Warehouse Manager, Machine Operator II -3rd Shift, Material Handler -1st Shift
  • Full-time
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home

FedEx Supply Chain

  • Positions: Operations Supervisor- 2nd shift
  • Full-time
  • Pay varies

Apply: https://careers.fedex.com/supplychain/jobs/28665?lang=en-us&Codes=IndSp

 

JACOB Tubing

  • Position: Receiving Supervisor
  • Pay: $14.00 HR - $15.60 HR
  • Position: Welder
  • Pay: $12.00 HR - $15.60 HR
  • Apply: https://www.jobs4tn.gov/  or call 901.365.3205

 

Saint Francis Hospital

 

American Home Shield

 

WM Barr

  • Positions: Forklift Operator (Production), Machine Operator I, Machine Operator II, Production Team Member
  • Full-time
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: Cassius.Morton@ajcmemphis.com

Two Men and A Truck Memphis

Shelby County Schools – Central Office

 

Amazon

 

Promise Development Corporation

  • Position(s):  Property Manager, Assistant Property Manager, Maintenance Technician,

Landscape Worker

  • Full-time
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: Mary Ward  mward@pdevcorp.com  (property managers and maintenance tech)

      Todd Bridgeforth  tbridgeforth@pdevcorp.com (landscape worker)

 

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

  • Position(s): Operations Supervisor - Sanitas (Memphis)

Nortek Security and Control

 

Phelps Security Inc.

 

Atlantic Track

  • Positions:  Assembler, Mechanical Maintenance Technician, Quality Technician (Day Shift)
  • Full-time
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: Aarons@atlantictrack.com
  • Submit resume with references

 

Amazon

 

Mahaffey Tent

  • Positions: National Field Installer/Technician, Installation/Maintenance/Repair

 

FedEx Supply Chain

  • Positions: Financial Analyst II, Job # 29407

      Operations Supervisor- 2nd shift, Job #28655

 

DarSalud Care/LifeDOC

 

Teleflex

 

Hill Services

 

Corelle Brand
    • Positions: Forklift Operator 1st Shift (7:00 AM -3:30 PM)
      Forklift Operator 2nd Shift (3:00 PM – 11:30 PM)

 

Church Alive Non-Profit Health Outreach and Family Support Agency

  

Rose Senior Living Heritage at Irene Woods

 

 


Aerotek

    • Material Handler
    • Full-time
    • Salary: $14.30
    • 3rd shift available 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.
    • Apply: tpross@aerotek.com or call Shawna Pross 901.462.2316


Regional One Health

    • Positions: RN - Trauma Acute (ICU Stepdown), IT - Integration Architect, Environmental Services,Food Services Asst I and II, Advanced EMT for ER & BURN, Medical technologist- Blood Bank
    • Full-time and part-time
    • Various shifts
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.regionalhealth.org/careers

Gateway Group Personal (Millington Area)

 

Randstad

InDev

  • Positions: Direct Support Professional
  • Full-time
  • Pay: $9.35 per hour
  • Apply: www.indevcare.com  or call (901) 468-4335

Forget Me Not Care Home

 

Trane

  • Position: Maintenance Technician
  • Permanent - Full-time
  • Pay: Based on Experience
  • 2nd Shift
  • Apply: www.jobs4th.gov
  • Position: Maintenance Technician II
  • Permanent – Full-time
  • Shift: Flexible
  • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

FedEx Express (400 Positions)

  • Package Handlers
  • Permanent - Part-Time
  • 13.26 per hour
  • Various shifts
  • Apply: mlaytchan@fedex.com

Resource Management Group 

PAE

  • Electronic Engineers, Security Analysis, HVAC & Electrical, Administrative Clerks, Lab Technician, Aircraft Maintenance, Logistics, Construction Surveillance Technicians

Extended Stay America

  • Positions

(2) General Manager Positions

  • ESA Memphis Airport
  • ESA Memphis Cordova

(20) Housekeepers

  • ESA Memphis Apple Tree
  • ESA Memphis Cordova
  • ESA Memphis Mt. Moriah
  • ESA Memphis Quail Hollow
  • ESA Memphis Popular
  • ESA Memphis Wolfchase Galleria

(15) Front Desk Associates

  • ESA Memphis Apple Tree
  • ESA Memphis Cordova
  • ESA Memphis Mt. Moriah
  • ESA Memphis Quail Hollow
  • ESA Memphis Popular
  • ESA Memphis Wolfchase Galleria

(4) Overnight Associates

  • ESA Memphis Cordova
  • ESA Memphis Mt. Moriah
  • ESA Memphis Wolfchase Galleria
  • Part-time and Full-time
  • Pay Varies

DHL Supply Chain (5155 Lamar Avenue Memphis, TN 38118)

 

Resource Management Group

 

FedEx Ground

MINACT, INC., Dr. Benjamin L. Hooks Job Corps Center

  • Positions: Supervisor of Recreation, Recreation Specialists, Residential Advisor, Computer Service Technician Instructor

 

Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee

Conduent
  • Crumpy’s (Opening a new store and need staff immediately)

 

Peopleready
  • Electricians, HVAC Sheetmetal Mechanics, Glaziers, Plumbers, Carpenters
  • Full-time
  • Various shifts
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: mary.hines@ajcmemphis.com

 

Lowes
  • Sales Specialist Appliances, Sales Specialist Cabinets
  • Full-time and Part-time
  • Various shifts
  • Pay varies
  • Memphis Area and Olive Branch
  • Apply: https://jobs.lowes.com/

 

McKesson Corporation

 

Teleflex
  • Material Handlers, Transportation Manager, Distribution Operations Analyst
  • Full-time
  • Various shifts
  • Pay varies
  • Apply: https://careers.teleflex.com/  

Youth Villages

LSI Staffing

  • Immediate Openings
  • Distribution/Packaging
Memphis Recovery Center

Meritan (30 Positions)

  • LPNs (5),  RNs (3-5), Homemakers (10), Billing Clerk (1), Bookkeeper (1), Foster Care Assistant Manager (1 - Memphis), Personal Care Assistants (10 – 15 DeSoto County, MS), CNAs (5),  Homemakers (10), Homemakers Case Manager (1)
  • Pay varies
  • Various shifts
  • Apply: https://meritan.org/careers
  • $1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS for LPNs, RNs, and Homemakers

FedEx Express

Facilities Performance Group (various positions available)

    • Custodians (Temporary Crisis Pay $14.00 HR)
    • Industrial Cleaners (Temporary Crisis Pay $13.50 HR)
    • Gate Sweepers, (Temporary Crisis Pay $14.00).
    • Full-time and part-time
    • Apply: fpgjobs@fpg-llc.com

CTD Staffing

    • Software Engineer (3 openings) – Salary $101,300-112,600/yr.
    • Medical Coder : Billing (1) - $15 HR
    • Full-time
    • Apply: courtney@ctdstaffing.com

MCR Safety

Bryce Corporation

Sherwin Williams

DHL Supply Chain ( 5155 Lamar Avenue Memphis, TN 38118)

    •   Position: Material Handlers (300 Job Openings)
    •   Job Type: Full-time
    •   Pay Rate: $14.50 per hour
    •  Apply: www.workfordhl.com

PSF Web

    • Warehouse Operative
    • 200 job openings
    • $10.00 + per hour
    • Various shifts
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Kroger

Amazon

  • Warehouse Team and Shoppers
  • 200+ job opening
  • $17.00 per hour
  • Various shifts
  • Memphis and Byhalia
  • Apply: www.amazondelivers.jobs
FedEx Ground

AeroTek

    • Wheel Vehicle/Diesel Mechanic
    • Full-time
    • $20-$30 per hour
    • 2-3 years experience
    • Military a plus
    • Apply: Andrew Pannel apannel@aerotek.com

 

Lehman Roberts
    • Traffic Control, Crew Laborers, Skill Laborers, Equipment Operators (CDL required)
    • Full-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

 

Y&W Technologies

 

Pandrol
    • Positions: Manufacturing Laborer, Material Handlers (folk lift exp.), Maintenance Mechanic, Quality Control Inspector, Plastics Operator, Shift Inspectors
    • Full-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

Autozone
    • Positions: Auto Parts Deliver Driver, Shift Supervisor, Senior Retail Sales Associates
    • Full-time and part-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

Agape
    • Positions: Team Work Connectors
    • Whitehaven, Frayser and Hickory Hill Locations
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov
Corelle Brand
    • Positions: Fork Lift Operator
    • Full-time
    • $14.32 per hour
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

Ledbetter

    • Positions: General Laborer, Forklift Operator
    • Full-time
    • $12.00-$13.00 per hour
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

 

Hill Services

Millennium Search

    • Positions: Lift Operator, Material Handler, General Warehouse Associates
    • Full-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

 

Hamilton-Ryder

    • Positions: Production Operator I, Forklift Operator, Picker/Packer, Material Handler
    • Full-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

 

ADB Companies

    • Positions: Laborer I, Laborer Handler II, Drill Foreman, Drill Locator, Mini Excavator Operator, OSP Inspector, OSP Project Manager
    • Full-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.adbccompanies.com/join-our-team

 

Big River Engineering & Manufacturing

    • Positions: CNC Machining Center (Mill) Operator, CNC Machining Center (Wire EDM) Operator
    • Full-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

 

EVERSANA Life Science Services

    • Positions: Inventory Control Associate, Global Transportation Analyst,  Material Handler
    • Full-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.jobs4tn.gov

Walmart

    • Positions: Store Associates, Stocker, Freight Handlers, Cart Attendent
    • Full-time and part-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: careers.walmart.com/

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

    • Positions: Bedside Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Radiology Techs, Financial Counselors
    • Full-time and part-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: www.methodisthealth.org/careers/

Lowe's

    • Seasonal Cashiers, Sales Associates, Overnight Stockers
    • Part-time
    • Pay varies
    • Apply: jobs.lowes.com/

Insomnia Cookies

National Guard

    • 17-34 years of age
    • $20,000 bonuses, 100% college tuition free, healthcare, much more
    • Apply: Call 901-481-5037

G4S

    • Positions: Armed Customer Protection Officer, Unarmed Upscale Security Officer, Shuttle Driver, Bank Protection Officer, Healthcare Upscale Security Officer
    • Full-time
    • Apply: https://careers.g4s.com/en

Dislocated Hospitality Workers Needed Immediately

