Gyms Can Re-Open, But Some Aren’t Right Away

Since county and city leaders issued stay-at-home orders in March, Monday was the first day that gyms were allowed to re-open their doors here.
Though allowed to open in phase one of the three-phase, back-to-business plan, gyms must operate under strict guidelines. Those guidelines include limiting capacity to 25 percent, requiring employees to wear face masks, and limiting members’ workouts to 45 minutes.
Other measures gyms are required to take include adjusting equipment so that they are six feet apart, providing hand sanitizing stations, conducting regular disinfection of surfaces by staff, and requiring members to disinfect equipment after use.
Here’s a look at the status of some gyms here as of Monday:
Open:
NBS Fitness
Iron Tribe Fitness
Memphis Fitness Kickboxing
Shabazz Fitness
Memphis Judo and Jiu Jitsu
Inbalance Fitness
901 Fitness
Apex Wellness
Closed:
LA Fitness
JW Fitness
Planet Fitness
The YMCA
ATC Fitness
Envision Memphis
Neighborhood Barre
