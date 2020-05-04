Gyms Can Re-Open, But Some Aren’t Right Away

Since county and city leaders issued stay-at-home orders in March, Monday was the first day that gyms were allowed to re-open their doors here.

Though allowed to open in phase one of the three-phase, back-to-business plan, gyms must operate under strict guidelines. Those guidelines include limiting capacity to 25 percent, requiring employees to wear face masks, and limiting members’ workouts to 45 minutes.

Other measures gyms are required to take include adjusting equipment so that they are six feet apart, providing hand sanitizing stations, conducting regular disinfection of surfaces by staff, and requiring members to disinfect equipment after use.

Here’s a look at the status of some gyms here as of Monday:

Open:

NBS Fitness

Iron Tribe Fitness

Memphis Fitness Kickboxing

Shabazz Fitness

Memphis Judo and Jiu Jitsu

Inbalance Fitness

901 Fitness

Apex Wellness

Closed:



The Kroc CenterThe Box

LA Fitness

JW Fitness

Planet Fitness

The YMCA

ATC Fitness

Envision Memphis

Neighborhood Barre