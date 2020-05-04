Salons, Barbershops Can Re-Open Wednesday

photo: Justin Fox Burks

Salons and barbershops can now open on May 6th thanks to a county-wide order from city and county leaders here.Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said these close-contact shops were not included in the original Phase 1 of the Back to Business plan. That plan will slowly re-open Memphis and Shelby County from stay-at-home orders mandated in late March.Such shops were not to open until May in the original state plan. However, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee threw leaders here a “curveball” last week when he changed his mind on the opening of close-contact shops.Harris said local leaders agreed to open salons and barbershops (but not massage parlors, nail salons, or tattoo shops) because “you can’t stop people from getting a haircut right now.”“They’re getting their hair cut at their kitchen tables and garages,” Harris said. “They’re not following the appropriate safety protocols in the garage.”• Employees' temperatures will be checked and they won’t be able to go to work if they have a fever• Shops will keep in stock hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectant wipes• Face coverings will be worn by stylists and customers• Stylists will wear protective gloves when cutting hair• Capes, smocks, and neck towels can be disposable or can be used only once• Active work stations will be six feet apart• Walk-ins are only OK if the customer waits in their car• Unless they are getting a haircut, minors are not allowed to go to styling appointments