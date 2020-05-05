Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

City Council Ordinance Could Require Wearing Face Mask in Public

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge CDC
  • CDC

The Memphis City Council is looking to require residents to wear face masks in public places, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise here.


Councilman Jeff Warren presented the ordinance to the council Tuesday afternoon, saying that as the city begins to reopen, there needs to be an effort to curb the number of cases here.


Council members JB Smiley Jr. and J. Ford Canale were hesitant to support the measure, saying it could place an extra burden on residents if they are fined for not wearing a mask. Canale also expressed concern about the availability of masks.


The council gave the ordinance a negative recommendation, but will vote on the first of three readings of the measure at its full meeting beginning at 3:30 p.m. today (Tuesday). The ordinance would have to be passed on three readings to become law.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended since early April that all individuals wear masks in public places. Other cities across the country, such as Denver, San Antonio, and Birmingham have already instituted some form of face mask requirements.


This story will be updated.


Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

