New coronavirus cases in Shelby County rose by only 26 from Tuesday to Wednesday, the lowest new case count recorded in weeks. New tests fell, too, as only 613 were given Tuesday. (Monday's test count was low, too, at 719.)Tuesday's testing put the day's positivity rate at around 4 percent. Health officials say this number needs to stay below 10 percent. So far, a total of 35,228 coronavirus tests have been given here. The death toll rose by one to 58.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.