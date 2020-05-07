Thursday, May 7, 2020
Airbnb: No Parties in Memphis
By Toby Sells
on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM
Airbnb, the popular house-share app, warned Memphis customers Thursday against parties during the coronavirus outbreak.
The company has already banned parties
in markets (like Memphis) where most gatherings are restricted. Airbnb also removed the “event-friendly” search filter and the "parties and events allowed” rule from its site in those markets. But the company took an added step in the matter Thursday.
"We want to be very clear — not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Memphis Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with Memphis police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our terms of service," reads a statement from the company.
Airbnb said it will review these policies as government and health leaders relax mandates in all affected markets.
