Beale Street Reopens; Sorry, No Travelers

Beale Street restaurants and shops opened to customers Thursday with additional safety protocols.The Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), which manages the street for the city of Memphis, announced the reopening Thursday afternoon. While shops and restaurants can open there, the DMC said the street is closed as an entertainment district. Crowds of more than 10 people are still prohibited.Beale Street will be blocked off to cars at 5 p.m. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed only on sidewalks.Beale Street bars cannot sell drinks from on-street carts or through pass-through windows. Drinks are not allowed to be carried from a restaurant to the street, "lid or no lid."Bars are not allowed to schedule live music (or DJs) during open hours. They also cannot play outdoor music.All Beale Street establishments will close to dine-in customers at 10 p.m.The Blue Suede Brigade will help police with added security.