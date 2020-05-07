Memphis Botanic Gardens Re-Opens to Members

click to enlarge Memphis Botanic Gardens/Facebook

The Memphis Botanic Garden opened to members Thursday, the first step of a phased plan to re-open the space, after closing to all guests on March 21st.The garden will only be open to members for now. It will expand to allow non-member, daily guests on May 19th.“We are thrilled to be able to reopen our grounds and to do so in a measured and incremental way," said Michael Allen, executive director of the Memphis Botanic Garden. "Since closing our gates on March 21st, we have looked forward to this day, as have our members and guests."I am grateful to our dedicated horticulture, grounds, and nursery staffs who have kept the grounds in good shape during this difficult time.”Many spaces will remain closed during the phased re-opening plan and limits will be in place for the opened sections.• Only outdoor spaces are currently re-opening• The Children’s Garden will remain closed for now, as will other “high touch” areas like the iconic red bridge and Prehistoric Plant Trail. These features will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.• The garden will control the numbers admitted to the grounds — if needed — to assure that social distancing practices are adhered to.• There will be one set of bathrooms open on the grounds (behind the stage and adjacent to Sara’s Place).• Our Nursery at the Garden (retail plant shop) will remain available for on-line purchases only at this time.• All special indoor events remain canceled for the month of May• Fratelli’s restaurant is open for call-ahead orders with curbside pickup or on the grounds (picnic) dining.