Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Memphis Botanic Gardens Re-Opens to Members

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 9:21 AM

click to enlarge MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDENS/FACEBOOK
  • Memphis Botanic Gardens/Facebook

The Memphis Botanic Garden opened to members Thursday, the first step of a phased plan to re-open the space, after closing to all guests on March 21st.

The garden will only be open to members for now. It will expand to allow non-member, daily guests on May 19th.

“We are thrilled to be able to reopen our grounds and to do so in a measured and incremental way," said Michael Allen, executive director of the Memphis Botanic Garden. "Since closing our gates on March 21st, we have looked forward to this day, as have our members and guests.

"I am grateful to our dedicated horticulture, grounds, and nursery staffs who have kept the grounds in good shape during this difficult time.”

Many spaces will remain closed during the phased re-opening plan and limits will be in place for the opened sections.

• Only outdoor spaces are currently re-opening

• The Children’s Garden will remain closed for now, as will other “high touch” areas like the iconic red bridge and Prehistoric Plant Trail. These features will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

• The garden will control the numbers admitted to the grounds — if needed — to assure that social distancing practices are adhered to.

• There will be one set of bathrooms open on the grounds (behind the stage and adjacent to Sara’s Place).

• Our Nursery at the Garden (retail plant shop) will remain available for on-line purchases only at this time.

• All special indoor events remain canceled for the month of May

• Fratelli’s restaurant is open for call-ahead orders with curbside pickup or on the grounds (picnic) dining.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation