Friday, May 8, 2020

Memphis Zoo to Re-Open Next Week

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 8:45 AM

The Memphis Zoo will re-open next week with limited capacity for the number of guests and a number of new protocols to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Zoo officials announced Friday morning that the Overton Park facility will open Wednesday, May 13th at 8 a.m.

“Our objective is to open with the highest possible level of safety for our team, our visitors and our collection of animals," said zoo CEO Jim Dean. "Nothing is more important. We will ensure that we adhere to our new operating protocol and be accountable to the Shelby County Health Department and the city of Memphis.”
Crowds will be capped at 2,500 people at any time. The front gate will be the only entrance to the zoo. No cash will be accepted. The zoo will only accept debit or credit cards, membership cards with proper identification, and Apple Pay.

Tickets can also be purchased through the zoo's website. There, nonmembers can also pay for parking. They can also pay at the front gate with the payments methods mentioned above.  

The zoo will also not allow outside food or drinks. Though, exceptions will be made for dietary restrictions. 
  • Memphis Zoo

Here's the zoo's list of all officials there are doing during its phased re-opening:

• All guests and zoo team members will be asked to wear facial covering consistent with in-public guidance.

• Guests will see markers placed around the zoo to make sure everyone remains six feet apart.

• Directional markers will be provided to guide guests throughout their visit.

• Guests and team members will have access to hand sanitizer stations.

• Various food items will be sold from kiosks that will be equipped with plexiglass barriers to protect all.

• To limit contact, the zoo will not accept cash. Major credit cards or Apple pay only.

• Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning all high-touch surfaces like windows, vending machines and more.

These are the activities and facilities that are unavailable until further notice:

• All rides (trams, children’s rides, train)

• Playground

• Seasonal activities

• Keeper chats and shows

• Water play areas

• Indoor exhibits

• We continue to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by asking employees and guests to stay home if they are sick, encouraging respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene, and routinely cleaning all surfaces and public areas.

  • Justin Fox Burks

Comments

