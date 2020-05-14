Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Pepper Rodgers Dies

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 10:29 PM

Pepper Rodgers, who was head coach of the Memphis Showboats in the mid 1980s, has died at age 88.

A former football player, Rodgers also was head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Mad Dogs in the mid ‘90s.

He and his wife, Livingston, lived in Reston, Virginia.

Born in Atlanta, Rodgers was the quarterback and kicker for Georgia Tech. He was the head coach at  UCLA,and Georgia Tech.

He’s the author of the 1985 novel, “Fourth and Long Gone,” and his autobiography, “Pepper,” which he wrote with Al Thorny.

Longtime friend Steve Ehrhart, AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director, says, “He was one of the most creative and clever and ingenious people - not just a football coach. He was a very bright and intelligent guy. He always shook up the coaching world wherever he was.”

And Ehrhart says, “He could tell stories and make you laugh better than anybody else could. He could spin a story better than anybody. He connected with the players wonderfully. Better than any coach I’ve ever seen.  He could speak the language, bust their tail at practice, and make them laugh. He created an atmosphere where everyone was having fun even though they were working hard.”

Ehrhart hadn’t seen Rodgers in three months. “I tried to get them to come back to Memphis recently, but he wasn’t ready to travel.”

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20
Happy Dance: Online Zumba Classes with David Quarles
Genre Hopping With Talibah Safiya
Netflix’s Hollywood is a Revisionist Romp Through Tinseltown History
Welcome to the Machine: Fight Over Voting System Raises Issues of Integrity and Nepotism
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation