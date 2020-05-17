Graceland Reopens Thursday; Number of Visitors Limited

click to enlarge
Graceland is reopening on Thursday, May 21st, and you won't have to fight the crowds.
Like other attractions that are easing back into operation, there are changes that focus on social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines. Mansion tours are being reduced to 25 percent capacity and restaurants will be at 50 percent capacity with outdoor patio seating available. The Elvis Presley's Memphis exhibition complex will also limit the number of visitors.
Other changes include having Graceland employees wearing masks and guests being encouraged to wear masks. There will be temperature checks for guests and employees, enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures, social distancing markers, hand sanitization stations, and touchless payment options.
Since Graceland is allowing fewer visitors, it is recommended to make reservations and purchase tickets in advance. There are options to print tickets at home and to get prepaid parking. More info is here
