Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Graceland Reopens Thursday; Number of Visitors Limited

Posted By on Sun, May 17, 2020 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge graceland.jpg
Graceland is reopening on Thursday, May 21st, and you won't have to fight the crowds.

Like other attractions that are easing back into operation, there are changes that focus on social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines. Mansion tours are being reduced to 25 percent capacity and restaurants will be at 50 percent capacity with outdoor patio seating available. The Elvis Presley's Memphis exhibition complex will also limit the number of visitors.

Other changes include having Graceland employees wearing masks and guests being encouraged to wear masks. There will be temperature checks for guests and employees, enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures, social distancing markers, hand sanitization stations, and touchless payment options.

Since Graceland is allowing fewer visitors, it is recommended to make reservations and purchase tickets in advance. There are options to print tickets at home and to get prepaid parking. More info is here

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20
The Piana From Savannah: Victor Wainwright Celebrates Memphis
Happy Dance: Online Zumba Classes with David Quarles
Genre Hopping With Talibah Safiya
Netflix’s Hollywood is a Revisionist Romp Through Tinseltown History
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation