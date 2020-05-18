What’s Allowed in Phase II of the Back to Business Plan

Officials announced Monday, May 18th, that Phase II of the Back to Business plan would begin Monday.

The decision to move into the next phase of the plan is based on data from four criteria officials watch to monitor the growth of the virus in Shelby County: the growth in new cases, health-care systems capacity, public health system capacity, and testing capacity.

Here is what is allowed in Phase II:

General regulations

No purposeful groups of more than 50 people (up from 10). Adherence to social distancing.

Libraries

Limit occupancy to 50 percent (up from 25 percent) building capacity. Employees must wear masks.

Places of worship

Same as Phase I: Follow regulations per state order. Online worship remains strongly encouraged; additional guidelines for places of worship are being developed.

Restaurants

Same as Phase I: Maximum capacity of 50 percent. Bar seating closed. No communal use of items and products. No live entertainment. Require employees serving and preparing food to wear masks.

Bars

To be determined pending additional guidance.

Attractions/Museums

Maximum capacity of 50 percent with social distancing compliance.

Grocery stores

Same as Phase I: Limit capacity to 50 percent building occupancy. Require face masks and gloves for all employees preparing and serving food and interacting with the public. Require face masks for all other employees.

Hardware stores

Same as Phase I: Limit capacity to 50 percent building occupancy. Require face masks and gloves for all employees preparing and serving food and interacting with the public. Require face masks for all other employees.

Retail stores and commercial businesses

Same as Phase I: Limit capacity to 50 percent building occupancy. Require face masks for all employees.

Manufacturers/distributors

Same as Phase I: Require face masks for all employees. Require symptom checks for all employees. Establish work arrangements by which employees are spaced six feet apart.

Offices/call centers

Same as Phase I: Require face masks for all employees. Require symptom checks for all employees. Establish work arrangements by which employees are spaced six feet apart. Do not share phones or headsets. Allow telework and minimize business travel to the greatest possible extent.

Non-contact sports (golf courses, tennis courts, etc.)

Same as Phase I: Open, following guidance on maximum number of individuals for groups. Shared equipment prohibited. Employees interacting with public must wear face masks. Dining facilities limited to 50 percent capacity; carry-out/delivery okay and subject to regulations required for restaurants.

Contact sport facilities (basketball courts, baseball fields, etc.)

Open, following guidance on maximum number of individuals for groups. Employees interacting with public must wear face masks.

Gyms/fitness facilities

Limit capacity to 50 (up from 25 percent) percent building capacity. Phase I provisions continue: Adjust equipment layout or close/restrict access to equipment as necessary to maintain at least six feet of separations between users. Conduct regular and thorough cleaning of surfaces and equipment.

Car washes

Same as Phase I: Fully automated car washed allowed. Ancillary functions like vacuum stations must be closed.

Hair salons and barber shops

Same as Phase I: Open, with specific capacity and operation restrictions set by the Shelby County Health Department directive.

Other personal appearance businesses (nail salons, tattoo shops, spas, etc.)

Open with specific capacity and operation restrictions to be developed in partnership with the industry.

Entertainment/performance venues

Closed.

Recreation facilities (bowling alleys, arcades, trampoline parks, etc.)

Closed.

Festivals, parades, races, other community events

Prohibited.

Child care

Same as Phase I: Open, reliant on CDC guidance and regulations. Implement social distancing strategies. Intensify cleaning and disinfection efforts. Modify drop-off and pickup procedures. Implement screening procedures upon arrival. Maintain an adequate ratio of staff to children to ensure safety. When feasible, staff members and older children should wear face coverings within the facility. Cloth face coverings should not be put on babies and children under age two because of the danger of suffocation.