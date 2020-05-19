Case Rate Falls Even On Big Testing Day

click to enlarge

The rate of positive coronavirus lowered slightly in Shelby County from Monday to Tuesday even after a day of higher testing.New numbers from the Shelby County Health Department showed 116 new cases of the virus from 2,615 tests given yesterday. That put the county's positivity rating for Monday at around 4.4 percent, down from 6.1 percent on Sunday. The county has averaged a positivity rate of about 7.1 percent since the virus arrived here in March.Three new deaths were recorded Monday. So far, 88 have died here from the virus.