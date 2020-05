click to enlarge

Casinos in the region have begun to reopen or will do so within a few days with limited access to gaming and restaurants.



Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Fitz Casino and Hotel, Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, and Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino will all open Thursday, May 21st. Gold Strike Casino Resort will open Monday, May 25th.



All are taking measures to ensure the safety of guests. Mississippi Gaming Commission guidelines are that casinos should have a 50 percent capacity restriction, table games and slot machines be configured to allow for appropriate physical distancing, and valet parking temporarily discontinued.



Southland Casino Gaming in West Memphis opened on Monday, also employing new health and safety standards.