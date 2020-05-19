Memphis In May Returns to Tom Lee Park in 2021

click to enlarge MIM/Facebook

Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park

click to enlarge

Ahead of Wednesday's expected unveiling of the final redesign of Tom Lee Park, Memphis In May (MIM) officials announced Tuesday afternoon that all three of its major events will be held in the riverfront park next year (2021).MIM officials said they "received the good news that any development work planned by the [Mississippi River Parks Partnership - MRPP] for Tom Lee Park next year will take place outside the park grounds until after the 2021 festival."“Thousands of our patrons from across the country and around the world make plans months in advance to travel to Memphis for our events, and now we can let them know we will be in our Tom Lee Park home again next year,” MIM president and CEO James Holt said in a statement. "We are excited to be able confirm that our events in 2021 will take place along the Mississippi riverfront in Downtown Memphis as they have for over four decades."Beale Street Music Festival — April 30th-May 2nd 2021World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest — May 12th-15th 2021Great American River Run — May 29th 2021Here are the 2020 dates for this year's festival, also slated for Tom Lee Park. The events this year were postponed in March as COVID-19 arrived in Shelby County:World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest — September 30th-October 3rd 2020Beale Street Music Festival — October 16th-18th 2020Great American River Run — October 24th 2020