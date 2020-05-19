Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Memphis In May Returns to Tom Lee Park in 2021

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park - MIM/FACEBOOK
  • MIM/Facebook
  • Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park

Ahead of Wednesday's expected unveiling of the final redesign of Tom Lee Park, Memphis In May (MIM) officials announced Tuesday afternoon that all three of its major events will be held in the riverfront park next year (2021).

MIM officials said they "received the good news that any development work planned by the [Mississippi River Parks Partnership - MRPP] for Tom Lee Park next year will take place outside the park grounds until after the 2021 festival."

click to enlarge flyby_year_that_was_4.jpg

“Thousands of our patrons from across the country and around the world make plans months in advance to travel to Memphis for our events, and now we can let them know we will be in our Tom Lee Park home again next year,” MIM president and CEO James Holt said in a statement. "We are excited to be able confirm that our events in 2021 will take place along the Mississippi riverfront in Downtown Memphis as they have for over four decades."

MIM also published dates for the 2021 events:

Beale Street Music Festival — April 30th-May 2nd 2021

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest — May 12th-15th 2021

Great American River Run — May 29th 2021

Here are the 2020 dates for this year's festival, also slated for Tom Lee Park. The events this year were postponed in March as COVID-19 arrived in Shelby County:

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest — September 30th-October 3rd 2020

Beale Street Music Festival — October 16th-18th 2020

Great American River Run — October 24th 2020

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

County’s $2.5M Allocation for MATA to Fund Three New Projects
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20
The Piana From Savannah: Victor Wainwright Celebrates Memphis
Welcome to the Machine: Fight Over Voting System Raises Issues of Integrity and Nepotism
Genre Hopping With Talibah Safiya
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation