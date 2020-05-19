MLK50, Flyer, & Others Team Up for Virus Reporting Project

click to enlarge MLK50/Facebook

click to enlarge Wendi Thomas

MLK50 won one of only 200 Facebook grants for local news outlets, and theand others have teamed with the group for a project to to help meet the COVID-19 information needs of vulnerable Memphians.MLK50, the nonprofit Memphis news agency, won a $72,420 slice of $16 million awarded to local outlets through Facebook Journalism Project’s COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund. Some of the funding will be used to sustain the online news organization’s coverage of vulnerable residents, particularly an ongoing series on low-wage workers.Another portion of the funds will be used to develop a SMS (text message) system designed to hear about the effects of the coronavirus directly from residents in Memphis ZIP codes with the lowest broadband internet access. Responses to those texts will be used to guide reporting, said MLK50 publisher and editor Wendi Thomas.This project is in collaboration with local media outlets Chalkbeat Tennessee, High Ground News, and Contemporary Media, Inc., which publishes the“We’re committed to listening to working Memphians and centering their needs and aspirations in our coverage,” said MLK50 managing editor Deborah Douglas.“This new round of funding will allow us to meet them where they are with tools that will facilitate meaningful connections. We want folks to experience being seen and heard, so we can produce the kind of journalism and community engagement that will make a difference in their lives.”Anna Traverse Fogle, CEO of Contemporary Media, said access to timely, accurate information is “critical for all Memphians always but especially in these scary, uncertain times.”“There could be no better time to join forces with our peers,” Fogle said. “We are filled with respect for our colleagues at MLK50, High Ground News, and Chalkbeat, and excited about the work we can create together for the city whose people we value so much.”The project is similar to the Outlier Media model, which allows users to connect directly with reporters and provides important accountability to policymakers.The Outlier project was founded in 2016 by Sarah Alvarez.“[It] will bring to Memphis the service journalism approach Outlier has used to decrease information gaps and increase accountability in Detroit,” said Candice Fortman, CEO of Outlier Media.