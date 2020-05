click to enlarge

The rate of positive coronavirus spiked in Shelby County from Tuesday to Wednesday after another day of near-record testing.New numbers from the Shelby County Health Department showed 128 new cases of the virus from 1,701 tests given yesterday. That put the county's positivity rating for Tuesday at around 7.5 percent, up from 4.4 percent on Monday. The county has averaged a positivity rate of about 7.1 percent since the virus arrived here in March.No new deaths were recorded Tuesday. So far, 88 have died here from the virus.