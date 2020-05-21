Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Flyer Joining Colleagues at MLK50, Chalkbeat, High Ground to Answer Community Needs

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge julian-wan-dwac44fuv5o-unsplash.jpg


The Memphis Flyer is working with media colleagues at MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, High Ground News, and Chalkbeat Tennessee to serve as a community resource. Understanding that many in the Memphis area, particularly more vulnerable Memphians, have questions and concerns about managing the practical aspects of Covid-19, the media collaborative has launched an SMS (text messaging) system to serve as a guide to food, jobs, housing, health, safety, schools, and more.

“The focus will be on ZIP codes that have the lowest broadband internet access and residents’ responses will be used to guide reporting,” said Wendi C. Thomas, editor and publisher of MLK50.

Funding for the project comes in part through a grant MLK50 received from the Facebook Journalism Project’s Local News Relief Fund.

click to enlarge mmc_campaign_square.png

The text-messaging model is based on a service launched in Detroit in 2016 by Sarah Alvarez of Outlier Media. Candice Fortman, CEO of Outlier, commented to MLK50, “Providing residents, especially those most underserved by traditional media, with direct access to high-value, fact-checked data allows newsrooms to redistribute some of their watchdog function and then focus scarce reporting resources on the accountability projects likely to have the most community impact.”

Reporters from the Flyer, MLK50, High Ground, and Chalkbeat will work together to address community concerns and questions. Listening to the community’s needs is especially critical during a crisis such as Covid-19, these journalists believe. MLK50 managing editor Deborah Douglas said, “We want folks to experience being seen and heard, so we can produce the kind of journalism and community engagement that will make a difference in their lives.”

To participate in the text-messaging project, locals may text the word “MEMPHIS” to 73224.

click to enlarge mmc_campaign_rectangle.png

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation