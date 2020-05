Eight additional deaths were reported for a total number of 102 in the county. The positivity rate jumped by nearly 4 percent from Tuesday to 13.5 percent. Officials have said the goal is to keep that number under 10 percent. The positivity rate has not topped 10 percent since April 24th when it was 13.7 percent.





The Shelby County Health Department reported 50 new cases of coronavirus here Wednesday, May 27th, bringing the total from 4,531 to 4,581.