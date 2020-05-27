Pink Palace, Lichterman Nature Center to Reopen Next Week With New Protocols



The Pink Palace Museum and Lichterman Nature Center will be reopening for members only beginning Tuesday, June 2nd, and for the general public the following week.





Bill Walsh, Pink Palace Museum marketing manager, said it will be a “soft opening of sorts for our members as a way to show our appreciation.”





The museum and nature center will open to the general public on Tuesday, June 9th. The theater, planetarium, Mallory-Neely House, and Magevney House will not reopen at this time.





The reopening will come with special days and hours of operation, and a COVID-19 protocol, which is copied below.



What to Expect When You Visit:







HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOL

• Employees are required to wear masks and will be subject to temperature screenings.

• Guests will be required to undergo temperature check screenings upon entry.

• Guests are highly encouraged to wear masks, but not required.

• Guests will be asked screening questions upon entry.





SANITIZATION

• All public areas for all facilities will be wiped/disinfected three times a day.

• Hand sanitizer will be available at ticket counters, in restrooms, and at locations in our facilities.





SOCIAL DISTANCING

• Signage has been placed throughout facilities to create awareness of proper physical distancing between guests.





The hours and days of operation are listed below.





Members Only Opening: June 2-7, 2020



Museum Days of Operation: Tuesday-Sunday



Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-5 p.m.





Lichterman Nature Center Days of Operation: Tuesday-Saturday

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday : 11 a.m.-4 p.m.





Members and General Public Opening: June 9th

Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday members only: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Members and general public: 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-5 p.m.