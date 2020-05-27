Protest Responding to Deaths of George Floyd, Others Shuts Down Union

A protest in response to the recent deaths of black people in the country meant to be silent and peaceful Wednesday night escalated when counter-protesters showed up with Confederate 901 signs.

A video of the event posted to Facebook by local activist Hunter Demster shows close to a hundred people gathered on Union Avenue in front of a Memphis Police Department station, protesting the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

About 50 police cars surrounded the demonstrators, who chanted “No justice, no peace, no racist police” and “black lives matters.” On the other side of the street, a handful of counter-protesters responded with "police lives matter" chants.

At one point the crowd kneels down repeating “I can’t breathe,” a reference to Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer retrained him by placing his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes. In a viral video, Floyd can be seen telling the officer he can't breathe several times before passing out.

Two arrests have been made by MPD as a result of the protest.

Here is a video posted by Demster capturing a portion of tonight’s events, which are still ongoing.



