The Shelby County Health Department reported 122 new cases of coronavirus here Thursday, May 28th, bringing the total from 4,581 to 4,703.



Three additional deaths were reported for a total number of 105 in the county. The health department reported 1,419 tests were performed Wednesday. Of those, 8.6 percent were positive. To date, 69,208 tests have been conducted with an overall positivity rate of 6.8 percent.

