Friday, May 29, 2020

Strickland Calls for Investigation of Police Response to Protest

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM

A day after applauding the actions of Memphis Police Departments during a Wednesday night protest, Memphis Jim Strickland announced he is calling for an investigation into police actions after receiving more information.


“After learning more information on an event that occured Wednesday night with one of our officers and a female protester, I have asked Director [Michael] Rallings to fully investigate the matter,” Strickland said.

In Strickland's original response to the protest, he said he was "proud of the Memphis Police Department and the way our officers conducted themselves last night.” Now the mayor is calling for an investigation, after viewing a video of an MPD officer in riot gear shoving a protester to the ground. 


Thursday, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer and other leaders held a press conference and called out MPD’s excessive use of force and asked for the release of arrested protesters.

At least five protesters were arrested as a result of the demonstration that shut down Union Avenue in response to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. The demonstration, which lasted more than three hours, was met with counter-protesters from the Confederate 901 group, along with dozens of police officers.

