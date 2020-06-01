Elected Officials Across State Respond to Police Brutality, Protests

click to enlarge Facebook/Tami Sawyer

Elected officials in Tennessee are having different responses to the death of George Floyd and the protests across the state that followed.

Many took to social media to express their thoughts on the shooting, police brutality in general, and the ongoing protests in the state.



On Saturday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, authorizing the National Guard to respond, said the protest in the state's capital were a "threat to both peace and property." He called the protesters' actions "unacceptable."



The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 31, 2020

Looting and burning the courthouse by a few dishonors the peaceful protest of thousands against racial discrimination and police brutality. @GovBillLee and @JohnCooper4Nash are right to call on the National Guard to restore order and allow Nashville to heal and rebuild. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) May 31, 2020

These riots are the product of an organized effort to destroy neighborhoods, wreak havoc and destroy the livelihoods of law abiding citizens. Domestic terrorism will not be tolerated in America. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 31, 2020

What is happening in Nashville is a descent into madness. This is not who we are. The outside agitators responsible for this mayhem should cease, desist and leave our state. The police are not perfect. Those who transgress against our citizens should be brought to justice. https://t.co/JwjL8oqPdz — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) May 31, 2020

What is happening in Nashville is not a protest but rather cowards and criminals working to bring chaos and destroy one of our great cities. Those committing these cowardly acts should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) May 31, 2020

Rioters tearing apart our city and committing inexcusable acts of violence must be held accountable. We must come together to address the deep, systematic issues we face. — Steve Dickerson (@DickersonforS20) May 31, 2020

Let me be very clear...



The First Amendment does not protect anyone who commits violence or vandalism. Those who are doing either should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Jack Johnson (@SenJohnson) May 31, 2020

I’m on my way home from Nashville, I can’t be at the protest, but my heart is with you! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 30, 2020

We can let the world know we are hurting without destroying property.. at least don’t destroy your own community! — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) May 31, 2020

So much argument (w/ limited evidence) about whether the hijacking of protests is right-wing extremists, radical leftists, or whatever else.



Shouldn’t we resist the attempt to change the subject away from the justified demand that unjust killings like George Floyd’s must end...? — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) June 1, 2020

Sad times in this world when one man deems another’s life invaluable, and prey for a hunter simply because of the color of his skin. When is too much going to be ENOUGH? America - the Hashtag.#georgefloyd… https://t.co/vzWEFtKZ0H — Senator Katrina Robinson (@katrinafortn) May 27, 2020

As the mother of a black male I am frustrated, angry and hurt. These senseless killings must end and those responsible must be held accountable. My heart goes out to the families. This has to end! — Leader Karen Camper (@KarenDCamper) May 28, 2020

100,000 + have died, 40 million unemployed, our cities burning, a policeman kneeling on someone’s neck for over nine minutes and NO DAMN LEADERSHIP!!! — Bo Mitchell (@VoteBo) May 31, 2020

America needs to become what many of us have been taught & believed it is. It needs to fulfill its promise of greatness, but that can never be achieved unless every American is included, fully & equally. Without systemic change, none of us will ever actually breathe free. #BLM pic.twitter.com/8PpVoRy8iL — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) May 29, 2020

I don’t think this was handled very well. https://t.co/G6PBxJzeV4 — Van Turner (@turnervan357) May 31, 2020

It’s a real shame that our first elected black sheriff felt the need for this show of force. We are here waiting for our people to be released. We are sitting in a parking lot and this is the response. #MEMPHIS #MemphisProtest #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydProtests #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/csOIGjB47B — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) May 31, 2020

Some state legislators applauded the decision by the governor and Nashville Mayor John Cooper to deploy the National Guard in response to protests.Meanwhile, other elected officials expressed support, backing protesters.In Memphis, two Shelby County Commissioners tweeted, questioning law enforcement's response to protests here.