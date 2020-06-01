Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, June 1, 2020

Elected Officials Across State Respond to Police Brutality, Protests

Mon, Jun 1, 2020

Elected officials in Tennessee are having different responses to the death of George Floyd and the protests across the state that followed.


Many took to social media to express their thoughts on the shooting, police brutality in general, and the ongoing protests in the state.

On Saturday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, authorizing the National Guard to respond, said the protest in the state's capital were a "threat to both peace and property." He called the protesters' actions "unacceptable." 



Some state legislators applauded the decision by the governor and Nashville Mayor John Cooper to deploy the National Guard in response to protests. 

Meanwhile, other elected officials expressed support, backing protesters.

In Memphis, two Shelby County Commissioners tweeted, questioning law enforcement's response to protests here. 

