Protesters Took to Memphis Streets Over Weekend, Speaking Out Against Police Brutality

As in many cities around the country, protesters hit the streets of Memphis for five consecutive nights, calling attention to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Over the weekend, protests continued with marches Downtown. The protests led to the arrest of at least a dozen people.
This our friend Victoria Jones being attacked by the police https://t.co/SP5fFZMqmo— Ryan Watt (@ryan_watt) May 31, 2020
The crowd. pic.twitter.com/dWMqoTUiM3— Desiree Stennett 〽️ (@Desi_Stennett) June 1, 2020
Memphis police have threatened to use lethal force if we don’t leave the parking lot. They have arrested our friends. We’re not leaving. Let them go. #MemphisProtest #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd— Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) May 31, 2020
May 30, 2020
Protestors chanting “Black Lives Matter” @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/T8ctUvyjm3— Annette E. Peagler (@Local24Annette) May 30, 2020
We’re back at the civil rights museum. Don’t let the cops tell you we haven’t been peaceful, but that the fascists are owed that. Solidarity forever. #Memphis pic.twitter.com/DL0vsLIjmB— J. Dylan Sandifer (@jdylan901) June 1, 2020
Continued to see MPD arrest stragglers as I walked to my car tonight. pic.twitter.com/2QKVxZx3TO— Sam Hardiman 〽️ (@samhardiman) June 1, 2020
Police moved abruptly to arrest peaceful protesters I was with. Then they pushed me back and forced me to move down the mall. They made 3-4 arrests. They had one man on the ground. pic.twitter.com/X6uQoYye4S— Katherine Burgess〽️ (@KathsBurgess) June 1, 2020
Lots of milk going around for people’s eyes. Protest continues, heading up bluff toward City Hall. pic.twitter.com/iI3jklgcrt— Ryan Poe 〽️ (@ryanpoe) June 1, 2020
BREAKING: Protestors and police are now clashing at the corner of Beale and Main. pic.twitter.com/BPTIFrbfHk— Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) May 31, 2020
