Protesters Took to Memphis Streets Over Weekend, Speaking Out Against Police Brutality

As in many cities around the country, protesters hit the streets of Memphis for five consecutive nights, calling attention to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.





Over the weekend, protests continued with marches Downtown. The protests led to the arrest of at least a dozen people.





On Sunday, protesters, who marched through Downtown and one point made it to I-55 and proceeded down the highway, were met with police in riot gear. As the night progressed, police, some mounted on horses, used pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.



Here is a look at the events captured by Memphis journalists and others.

This our friend Victoria Jones being attacked by the police https://t.co/SP5fFZMqmo — Ryan Watt (@ryan_watt) May 31, 2020



