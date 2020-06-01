Virus Positive Rate Continues to Slide

click to enlarge

Shelby County's positive rate for COVID-19 fell for the third day in a row Sunday, a day of high testing.The Shelby County Health Department reported 121 new cases of the virus from 2,317 tests given yesterday. That put the positive rate at 5.2 percent. That figure slid Friday and Saturday after a five-day stretch of higher numbers. The county's average positivity rate is 6.8 percent since the virus surfaced here in March.No new deaths were reported Sunday. The death toll in Shelby County stands at 109.However, hospitalizations are still higher, according to information obtained by theAlso, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will expand bus service close to pre-pandemic levels on June 7th, according to that information.