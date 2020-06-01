Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, June 1, 2020

Virus Positive Rate Continues to Slide

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 10:15 AM

screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_10.04.11_am.png

Shelby County's positive rate for COVID-19 fell for the third day in a row Sunday, a day of high testing.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 121 new cases of the virus from 2,317 tests given yesterday. That put the positive rate at 5.2 percent. That figure slid Friday and Saturday after a five-day stretch of higher numbers. The county's average positivity rate is 6.8 percent since the virus surfaced here in March.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. The death toll in Shelby County stands at 109.

However, hospitalizations are still higher, according to information obtained by the Flyer.

Also, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will expand bus service close to pre-pandemic levels on June 7th, according to that information.
screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_10.12.03_am.png
screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_10.12.10_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_10.12.25_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_10.12.36_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_10.12.46_am.png
screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_10.12.54_am.png

Tags: , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Health Department Halts Free Face Masks on Chemical Concerns
Memphis Record Stores Keep The Flame Of Vinyl Burning
Your Quarantine Reading List, Part Two
Short Films Compete for $15,000 Prize at Oxford Virtual Film Festival
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 28-June 3
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation