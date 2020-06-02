Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Monday Night Protests End Peacefully at 10 p.m.

click to enlarge COALITION OF CONCERNED CITIZENS/FACEBOOK
  • Coalition of Concerned Citizens/Facebook

Protests in Memphis ended peacefully at around 10 p.m. after a march on Beale Street, a demonstration at 201 Poplar, and a rolling blockade of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

The sixth night of protests came after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland instituted a curfew earlier in the day, running from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Tennessee National Guard was also activated but the agency's presence was not dominant in Wednesday's protests.

Here is how the protests here played out on social media from journalists,  activists, and other sources.











Meanwhile in Nashville:

