Monday Night Protests End Peacefully at 10 p.m.

Starting tonight, @MayorMemphis is instituting a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which will continue as long as necessary. If you’re out during those hours, you can be arrested, with the exception of essential workers and those experiencing a medical emergency. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) June 1, 2020

Donald Trump has begun a war and it’s a war on Black people and brown people. The 1807 Insurrection Act allows the president to give power to militias.



Have you seen militias lately? I have. They are white, angry at sharing their rights & wave confederate flags and tote guns. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 2, 2020

You know who they don’t like: anyone who isn’t a King James Version God fearing Christian hetro white man. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 2, 2020

They are telling you the protests are led by ANTIFA so you’ll turn a blind eye to what he is doing. I’ve been out there. Most of the people are not there for some socialist agenda. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 2, 2020

They are there because they are tired of black people being poor or jobless or disenfranchised or arrested or killed. Or all of the above.

Should you be afraid of President Trump invoking the Insurrection Act? Yup.



Should you still fight for what’s right? Hell yup. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 2, 2020

So, the police pulled over Hunter and then came up the wrong way on the bridge to shut it down themselves. https://t.co/uWNAoSLHrm — J. Dylan Sandifer (@jdylan901) June 2, 2020

It appears that protesters managed to slow down traffic on the Hernando de Soto Bridge. We were able to cross after not too long. Not sure how long they’re planning to do this or if it’s still going on. pic.twitter.com/KsPZ0HKP4J — Katherine Burgess〽️ (@KathsBurgess) June 2, 2020

Ironically, if the MPD actually followed the law, there is no legal authority to physically arrest protestors. They are required to cite those out after curfew and release them. — The Working Law Firm (@WorkingLawFirm) June 2, 2020

Be careful tonight. I’d like to explain the law on breaking curfew tonight as a 15 year criminal defense lawyer.



Contempt of fascism is a Class SS misdemeanor. — The Working Law Firm (@WorkingLawFirm) June 2, 2020

Natalie captured the moment when National Guard members put down their shields. The rally was already peaceful but this palpably changed the atmosphere. https://t.co/pW6hOUAiv1 https://t.co/olLBnchOba — Steven Hale (@iamstevenhale) June 2, 2020

Group of protestors heading to 201 poplar. @DevanteRHill says he is going to try to get everyone home before 10. Curfew starts at 10. #memphis @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/yfE9JreVlK — Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) June 2, 2020

A state trooper has just been asked to put down a stick around 4 feet long pic.twitter.com/XPKOrPLtwY — Sarah 〽️acaraeg (@SeraMak) June 2, 2020

America needs Jesus. — Rondell Treviño (@Rondell_Trevino) June 2, 2020

The protestors just marched thru a line of two unmarked cars & one marked law enforcement vehicle. Hill has paused the crowd. pic.twitter.com/uDdiN6lBXo — Sarah 〽️acaraeg (@SeraMak) June 2, 2020

If you are from Mississippi, and you are in #Memphis tonight, YES...the 10pm city curfew applies to you, too. #GeorgeFloydProtests https://t.co/1sB78MwlC4 — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) June 2, 2020

I guess I need to put the trash on the curb before the 10:00 pm curfew. #Memphis. #BlackLivesMatter I love you Memphis. — lisa🌊 (@lisa38108) June 2, 2020

Updates: @joerondone and I got stuck in Arkansas



There was a lot of wondering “is it a protest or is it Arkansas road work?” (Usually road work)



Cars we saw had traffic on the bridge slowed from 10-30 mph at various times. — Katherine Burgess〽️ (@KathsBurgess) June 2, 2020

Chants of "let them go" ring out as the protesters arrive at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Ave.https://t.co/wmI6a1lG39 — MLK50: Justice Through Journalism (@MLK50Memphis) June 2, 2020

Let me be clear. This is revolting. The Bible is not a prop. A church is not a photo op. Religion is not a political tool. God is not your plaything. pic.twitter.com/RZwPeqrwoZ — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 2, 2020

Crowds chanting “let them go” outside of 201 Poplar. @dailymemphian pic.twitter.com/nXDypsGJ69 — Patrick Lantrip (@patlantrip) June 2, 2020

As it says in a bible, I am your god. Thou shalt not mock my bunker. Honor what I say today & pretend I didn't say sumthin different yesterday. Thou shalt not kill businesses. Only I can commit adultery & steal. Thou shalt fuck off or get tear gassed & shot, amen pic.twitter.com/v2WbKwTaGw — Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@abbycohenwl) June 2, 2020

Crazy how white people can sit through Star Wars and totally understand the point of the rebellion and why the empire is bad but let that shit happen right in front of them and suddenly they act like violent resistance is a foreign concept. — joshy (@liluziflirt) May 29, 2020

Max is with another group outside 201 Poplar. https://t.co/p0x98b67hL — Katherine Burgess〽️ (@KathsBurgess) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, June 2nd, SPLC will observe “#BlackOutTuesday.”



The killings must stop.



We have seen the impacts of white supremacy’s pervasiveness in law enforcement across the country for centuries and we, as a nation, must come together to dismantle the system of oppression. — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) June 2, 2020

Germantown officials order curfew 'out of abundance of caution' https://t.co/5SJ2GNdMOq — Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) June 2, 2020

President Trump needs Jesus. — Rondell Treviño (@Rondell_Trevino) June 2, 2020

The numbers have shrunk to those who are grappling w/the impending curfew. At 10 pm, anyone whose not an essential worker or out for medical reasons can be arrested. Activists have said they don’t want to escalate, they just want the arrested protesters to be released. pic.twitter.com/Iez14wS7uT — Sarah 〽️acaraeg (@SeraMak) June 2, 2020

Hill tells the group city officials have said its ok for them to be a bit past curfew. “That’s not white privilege, that’s peaceful privilege.” pic.twitter.com/AYkjLrEZbN — Katherine Burgess〽️ (@KathsBurgess) June 2, 2020

We are not at the work test tonight. But we have three lawyers in the office now to take your calls and help your friends.

901-507-4200 — The Working Law Firm (@WorkingLawFirm) June 2, 2020

Hearing that the jailed protestors won’t be released until activists leave, BLM has decided to call it a night, w/nine minutes left. Their objective is to get people out, they say, & they are therefore telling anyone who is not family or doing jail support to leave. — Sarah 〽️acaraeg (@SeraMak) June 2, 2020

remember the part in the Bible when Jesus rose from his underground bunker after three days and ordered tear gas to be fired at his disciples — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) June 2, 2020

If you are gonna loot and riot, please consider burning down Republican voting precincts. — The Working Law Firm (@WorkingLawFirm) June 2, 2020

Bail supporters wait outside the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center for the last protestors to be released. The demonstration wrapped up before curfew. pic.twitter.com/008j4XR48L — MLK50: Justice Through Journalism (@MLK50Memphis) June 2, 2020

Just watched @samhardiman sign off on our livestream of tonight’s protest. Looks like it mostly wrapped up by the 10 pm curfew that @MayorMemphis implemented today. I live downtown and can still hear police helicopters over head. — Desiree Stennett 〽️ (@Desi_Stennett) June 2, 2020

Pandemic still happening. I think it best we acknowledge this every couple of hours. Because PANDEMIC! — Shea Flinn (@FlinnShady) June 2, 2020

Journalists covering tonight's demonstrations for @MLK50 are wrapping up for the evening.



Stay strong. Stay safe. — MLK50: Justice Through Journalism (@MLK50Memphis) June 2, 2020

Horses out on Beale pic.twitter.com/ed58g3qZnm — Katherine Burgess〽️ (@KathsBurgess) June 2, 2020

Protests in Memphis ended peacefully at around 10 p.m. after a march on Beale Street, a demonstration at 201 Poplar, and a rolling blockade of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.The sixth night of protests came after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland instituted a curfew earlier in the day, running from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Tennessee National Guard was also activated but the agency's presence was not dominant in Wednesday's protests.Here is how the protests here played out on social media from journalists, activists, and other sources.Meanwhilein Nashville: