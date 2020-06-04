TommyTypo: A Protest Story of Sharpies, Cash Cab, Getting Arrested & Released

Update: The lady (she prefers to be anon) I was arrested with reached out to me when she was released. Ive met her friends and husband outside of 201. We’re making plans to do our community service together.

We Memphis folks take nothing seriously. I saw the camera when I was detained in the police car and told the lady they arrested me with that it’s like we’re in the cash cab cop edition

