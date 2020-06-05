CannaBeat: Arkansas Sales Top $86M in First Year

click to enlarge
If you've ever been standing near the river and could just swear a cloud of ganja was rolling over from Arkansas, you may have been right.
Sales of medical cannabis began in in May 2019
. In the first two weeks of sales, Arkansas patients bought about 50 pounds of Banana Kush, Pineapple Trainwreck, and dozens of other strains. In the first week, medical cannabis sales in Arkansas were $353,802.
A little more than a year later, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission said the state's 22 dispensaries have sold about 14,000 pounds of cannabis with sales that just surpassed $86 million. Over the year, daily statewide sales have averaged $517,000.
Here's the commission's total breakdown of the sales as of June 1st:
• Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10th, the company sold 689.10 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12th, the company sold 2,545.45 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20th, the company sold 357.38 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27th, the company sold 389.40 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2nd, the company sold 989.50 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11th, the company sold 939.43 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7th, the company sold 1,527.07 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15th, the company sold 1,079.18 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14th, the company sold 1,116.31 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11th, the company sold 958.82 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20th, the company sold 600.38 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9th, the company sold 607.72 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17th, the company sold 240.93 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18th, the company sold 511.50 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10th (2020), the company sold 162.59 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15th (2020), the company sold 46.69 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3rd (2020), the company sold 395.87 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14th (2020), the company sold 131.39 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26th (2020), the company sold 54.04 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5th (2020), the company sold 96.84 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17th (2020), the company sold 354.97 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group in West Memphis) opened on April 27th (2020), the company sold 21.98 pounds of medical marijuana.
Combined, this is more than 13,816 pounds of medical marijuana and $86.38 million in total sales.