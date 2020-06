Shelby County’s positive rate for COVID-19 rose from Monday to Tuesday to 6.6 percent percent, much higher than Sunday's rate of 2.4 percent.The Shelby County Health Department reported 2,916 tests were given Monday. Of those, 192 were positive. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 6,119. The department also reported six deaths Monday. The death toll is now 133 in Shelby County.As of 10 a.m., the health department had not yet updated other data on the virus spread here. We'll add it once it becomes available.