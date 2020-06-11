Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Take A Break: Bat Ear Fox Born at Memphis Zoo

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 11:28 AM


Welcome to the first installment of Take A Break. This is an occasional series meant to be a sort of shelter from the storm of insanity swirling endlessly through 2020.

Today's Break couldn't be cuter. Over in Cat Country at the Memphis Zoo, bat-eared foxes Raj and Helen are the proud, first-time parents of kits (apparently what you call baby foxes).

Raj and Helen are new to the zoo, only introduced here in February. Zoo officials called the birth "significant" to a brand-new Species Survival Plan.

"The new family is still spending a lot of time in their den, but the kits may be spotted on exhibit exploring their new surroundings or nursing," reads s news release form the zoo. "The sex will be determined by zoo staff in the coming weeks."

Here's some info on the species from the zoo:

The bat-eared fox is a small, African fox known for its enormous ears, which are over five inches tall. Their ears help them hear insects moving underground.

This species comes from the family Canidae which is a group of carnivorous mammals that includes wolves, jackals, coyote, and the domestic dog."

