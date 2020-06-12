County Corrections Testing Finds Six Inmates, 13 Employees Virus Positive

click to enlarge

Surge testing of 700 inmates and 120 employees at Shelby County Division of Corrections facilities found six inmates and 13 employees who were positive for COVID-19.The figures put the positivity rate among inmates at about .8 percent. The positive rate for employees, though, is about 10.8 percent.Results of the testing were shared Friday morning by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.No deaths were reported among inmates or employees. No inmates have been hospitalized, though none of them have yet recovered from the virus. Only one of the employees has not yet recovered.