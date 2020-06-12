Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, June 12, 2020

County Corrections Testing Finds Six Inmates, 13 Employees Virus Positive

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge flyby_prison-w.jpg

Surge testing of 700 inmates and 120 employees at Shelby County Division of Corrections facilities found six inmates and 13 employees who were positive for COVID-19.

The figures put the positivity rate among inmates at about .8 percent. The positive rate for employees, though, is about 10.8 percent.

Results of the testing were shared Friday morning by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

No deaths were reported among inmates or employees. No inmates have been hospitalized, though none of them have yet recovered from the virus. Only one of the employees has not yet recovered.

Find the full result here:

PDF Corrections_Testing_Surge_Status_Update.pdf

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Election Commission: No New Voting Equipment for This Year
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 11-17
Memphis Music Museums Reopen With Caution – And New Visitors' Rules
A Complete Stop
Little Tea Shop: Still Closed for Now
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation