COVID-19 Daily Dashboard: Hospitalizations Reach Record High

Shelby County’s positive rate for COVID-19 spiked on test results received Thursday to 13 percent over the 9 percent reported Wednesday. The Shelby County Health Department reported 743 tests were given Thursday.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 6,443, up 98 from the previous day. The department reported two new deaths on Thursday. The death toll is now 138 in Shelby County.The health department reported that as of 5 p.m. Thursday, 188 COVID-19 patients were being treated in area hospitals, according to information obtained by the. It is the highest number of virus patients in hospitals since the pandemic began here in March, according to the information.The county's transmission rate (the number of people exposed by one person) rose slightly to around 1.12-1.15. Crittenden County has the highest area rate of 1.22.Shelby County's average positivity rate rose slightly by .1 percent from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent.